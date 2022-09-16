Volodymyr Zelensky hosts EU’s Ursula von der Leyen as he seeks to outmanoeuvre Moscow politically

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky focussed yesterday on adding political momentum to Ukraine’s recent military gains against Russia.

But it came as Russian missile strikes that caused flooding near his hometown demonstrated Moscow’s determination to reclaim the battlefield advantage.

A week after a Ukrainian counteroffensive caused Russian troops to retreat from a north-east region, Mr Zelensky met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during her third wartime visit to Kyiv.

Ms von der Leyen publicly conveyed the support of the 27-nation EU and wore an outfit in Ukraine’s national colours.

“It’s absolutely vital and necessary to support Ukraine with the military equipment they need to defend themselves. And they have proven that they are able to do this, if they are well equipped,” she said.

Highlighting the breadth of the nearly seven months of fighting, air raid sirens blared several times in the Ukrainian capital during Ms von der Leyen’s meeting with Mr Zelensky, showing the fear and damage Russian troops could still inflict.

Ukrainian officials said Russian missile strikes on a reservoir dam near Kryvyi Rih, Mr Zelensky’s birthplace and the largest city in central Ukraine, sent water raging through some streets. More than 100 homes flooded.

Russian military bloggers charged the attack was intended to flood areas downstream where Ukrainian forces made inroads as part of their counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian head of the local government later reported a second attack on the dam and said emergency crews were working to prevent more water from escaping.

The first attack so close to his roots angered Mr Zelensky, who said the strikes had no military value.

“Hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose,” he said.

But the president, who said Ukrainian forces had recaptured almost 400 Russian-occupied settlements in less than a week, remained in a buoyant mood and shrugged off a traffic collision he was in after a battlefield visit early yesterday.

On Thursday, the European Parliament approved a €5bn loan to Ukraine, the key part of a €9bn aid package to offset the cost of war.

Mr Zelensky said more assistance cannot come quickly enough. He insisted the West needed to impose more sanctions on the Kremlin and to provide more weapons.

Germany yesterday said it would send two more MARS II multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, and give 50 Dingo armoured vehicles.