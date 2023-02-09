| 1.1°C Dublin

Close

latest Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron to travel to EU summit together

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron shake hands (Thibault Camus/AP) Expand

Close

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron shake hands (Thibault Camus/AP)

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron shake hands (Thibault Camus/AP)

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron shake hands (Thibault Camus/AP)

Sudip Kar-Gupta

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron will travel together to attend a European Union summit later on Thursday, Macron's office said in a statement.

Zelensky takes his mini-tour of European capitals to Brussels on Thursday, aiming to push European Union leaders for more weapons in the fight against Russia's invasion and for a quick start to EU membership talks.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy