Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘mass murder’ as dozens of Ukrainian POWs are killed

Russia launched night-time attacks on several Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian officials said yesterday as they and Moscow blamed each other for the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a separatist-controlled area of the country’s east. The International Red Cross asked to visit the prison to make sure the wounded had proper treatment.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have a duty to react after the shelling of a prison complex in Donetsk province killed the POWs.

“It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Zelensky said in a video address late Friday. “There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

Separatist authorities and Russian officials said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded another 75. Russia’s Defence Ministry yesterday issued a list naming 48 Ukrainian fighters, their ages ranging from 20 to 62, who died in the attack. It was not clear if the ministry had revised its fatality count.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has organised civilian evacuations in the war and worked to monitor the treatment of POWs held by Russia and Ukraine, said it has requested access to the prison “to determine the health and condition of all the people present on-site at the time of the attack”.

“Our priority right now is making sure the wounded receive lifesaving treatment and that the bodies of those who lost their lives are dealt with in a dignified manner,” the Red Cross said.

Both sides alleged the attack on the prison was premeditated and intended to silence the Ukrainian prisoners and to destroy evidence, including of possible atrocities.

Russia claimed Ukraine’s military used US-supplied precision rocket launchers to target the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian military, however, denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka. It accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainians there.

Elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, Russian rockets hit a school in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, overnight, and another attack occurred an hour later, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The bus station in the city of Sloviansk also was hit, according to Mayor Vadim Lyakh. Sloviansk is near the front line of fighting as Russian and separatist forces try to take full control of the Donetsk region, one of two eastern provinces that Russia has recognised as sovereign states.

In southern Ukraine, one person was killed and six injured in shelling that hit a residential area in Mykolaiv, a significant port city, the region’s administration said on Facebook.

Friday’s attack on the prison reportedly killed Ukrainian soldiers captured in May after the fall of Mariupol, a Black Sea port city where troops and the Azov Regiment of the national guard famously held out against a months-long Russian siege.

Yesterday an association of Azov fighters’ relatives held a demonstration outside Kyiv’s St Sophia Cathedral and issued a statement calling for Russia to be designated a terrorist state for violating the Geneva Convention’s rules for the treatment of war prisoners.

A woman wearing dark glasses, who gave only her first name, Iryna, was waiting for news of her 23 year-old-son. “I don’t know how is he, where is he, if he is alive or no. I don’t know. It’s a horror, only horror. For a mother, it’s the biggest loss if her child has gone,” she said.

Moscow has opened a probe into the attack on the POW prison, sending a team to the site from Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s main criminal investigation agency.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said the competing claims and limited information prevented assigning full responsibility for the attack but the “available visual evidence appears to support the Ukrainian claim more than the Russian”.

On the energy front, Russia’s state-owned natural gas corporation said it has halted shipments to Latvia because of contract violations. Gas giant Gazprom said the shipments were stopped because Latvia broke “terms for extraction of gas”.

The statement likely referred to a refusal to meet Russia’s demand for gas payments in rubles rather than other currencies. Gazprom has previously suspended gas shipments to other EU countries because they would not pay in rubles.

Elsewhere, for the war-weary soldiers serving on one of the deadliest front lines in Ukraine, Chila and Bagira have proved an unexpected lifeline. But they are not fresh recruits or new powerful weapons, they are puppies.

“Now we have something other than fighting to keep ourselves busy with,” Victor Yurchuk, commander of 63rd Brigade, said.

For him, the puppies are not merely cute fodder for photographs, but imperative for improving the mental health of his exhausted soldiers after months of battle, and for boosting their morale as Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the south ramps up.

“Since the war started it’s been very hard for everyone, and having these dogs is a big distraction and brings joy to the soldiers,” he said.

“The dogs are the soul of our crew and team. Just as any human has a soul, puppies do too and they add to the team just by being here. They have become our mascots.”