Volodymr Zelensky insists Ukraine would rather face annihilation than agree to give up key cities

Moscow said Joe Biden calling the Russian president a “war criminal” had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse. Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ukrainians will be offered a referendum on any “compromises” with Russia if a peace deal is agreed, Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, after insisting his country would sooner be destroyed than bow to Moscow’s ultimatums.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, dashed hopes of an imminent agreement to end the war as the US warned Russia was trying to bomb cities into submission and thus destroy Ukrainian morale.

“When you talk about certain changes, potentially historic changes...it will go to a referendum,” Mr Zelensky said in an interview with European broadcasters, without specifying how such a vote would be held.

“Our people will have a say and give an answer to formats of compromises,” he said.

Moscow has said the war would end if Kyiv gave up its hopes of joining Nato and recognised Crimea and Ukraine’s separatist republics as Russian territory.

“Ukraine cannot fulfil Russian ultimatums,” Mr Zelensky said, a day after Moscow told authorities in the strategic port city of Mariupol that they must surrender or face a military tribunal.

“We should be destroyed first, then their ultimatum would be fulfilled,” he added.

He said Moscow wanted Ukraine to “hand over” Mariupol, the capital Kyiv and second city Kharkiv.

Neither the people of those cities nor he, “as president, can do this,” he said.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, yesterday ruled out a meeting between the Russian president and his Ukrainian counterpart until Kyiv “did its homework on the negotiations and agreed their results”.

He also claimed that any ceasefire would be abused by the Ukrainian military so that they could regroup.

“It would be used to continue attacks on the Russian military,” he said.

Since the start of the war, officials from Russia and Ukraine have met several times in Belarus.

But Mr Peskov said there had been “no substantial movement”, despite recent reports that the countries were moving closer to an agreement.

The stand-off came as Russia’s ministry of defence appeared to inadvertently reveal that nearly 10,000 of its soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.

The figure was contained in a report on March 20 by the pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, which has since been deleted from the paper’s site.

Before it was removed, the article quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying that 9,861 Russian soldiers had been killed, and 16,153 were injured, in more than three weeks of fighting.

Previously, the Russian military had only admitted that around 500 soldiers had been killed.

The article was taken down from the paper’s website and replaced with a version not including casualty numbers.

The apparent new figures were similar to a conservative estimate by US intelligence last week that at least 7,000 Russian soldiers had died up to that point, with up to 21,000 injured.

As the apparent scale of Russian losses emerged, its foreign ministry said it had summoned John Sullivan, the US ambassador.

Moscow said it told Mr Sullivan that Joe Biden calling Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesman said: “[Statements] from the American president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture.”

The US State Department did not confirm that the ambassador had been summoned. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]