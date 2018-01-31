Volkswagen executive steps aside amid scandal over fumes tests

Volkswagen's head of external relations and sustainability has stepped aside from his duties after the controversy over experiments in which monkeys were exposed to diesel exhaust.

The company said in a statement yesterday that Thomas Steg was stepping away from his duties at his own request.

The statement from the car manufacturer said that the company was "drawing the first consequences" as it investigates the activities of EUGT, the entity backed by Volkswagen and other car-makers that commissioned the monkey experiment. The move follows a report in the 'New York Times' that the now-disbanded EUGT commissioned the test to show how Volkswagen's diesel technology was succeeding in controlling harmful emissions.

But the test was done with a vehicle that used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests, turning controls off when the vehicle was not being tested. That practice was exposed in 2015, toppling the then CEO Martin Winterkorn.

Current CEO Matthias Mueller said: "We are investigating in detail the work of EUGT, which was dissolved in 2017, and drawing the necessary conclusions." He said that Mr Steg "has declared that he takes full responsibility and I respect that".

Government officials, environmental groups and animal-rights activists all condemned the experiment. Daimler and BMW also condemned the experiment and said they were investigating. The 'New York Times' report said that the three companies backed EUGT financially.

Volkswagen paid billions in fines and settlements and pleaded guilty to criminal charges after a scandal about diesel emissions tests.

The case led to increased scrutiny of diesel cars from other manufacturers, which were found to emit more in everyday driving than during tests, though not necessarily through illegal software, as at Volkswagen.

Irish Independent