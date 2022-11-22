Vladimir Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.

A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.

This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.

Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.

It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will struggle to see out the coming winter.

Civilians are being evacuated from recently liberated areas of the Kherson region and neighbouring Mykolaiv, fearing that damage to the infrastructure is too severe for people to endure the colder months there.

Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40pc of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties with power.

The situation is particularly bad in Kyiv and nearby regions, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukrainians are braced for a winter with little or no power in several areas including the capital where temperatures have already dropped below freezing as relentless Russian strikes crippled the country's energy capacity.

Mr Zelensky urged people to conserve power, particularly in hard-hit areas such as Kyiv, Vinnytsia in the southwest, Sumy in the north and Odesa on the Black Sea.

Moscow's response to military setbacks in recent weeks has included a barrage of missile strikes against power facilities, and Zelensky said half of the country's power capacity had been knocked out by Russian rockets.

"The systematic damage to our energy system from strikes by the Russian terrorists is so considerable that all our people and businesses should be mindful and redistribute their consumption throughout the day," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Try to limit your personal consumption of electricity."

Millions of Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts - a daily occurrence across the country - at least until the end of March, Sergey Kovalenko, the head of YASNO, which provides energy for Kyiv, said on Monday.

He said workers are rushing to complete repairs before the winter cold arrives.

"Stock up on warm clothes, blankets, think about options that will help you wait a long outage," Kovalenko said. "It's better to do it now than to be miserable."

Citizens in the recently liberated southern city of Kherson, where Kyiv says Russian troops destroyed critical infrastructure before leaving earlier this month, can apply to be relocated to areas where security and heating issues are less acute.

In a Telegram message for Kherson residents - especially the elderly, women with children and those who are ill or disabled - Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk posted a number of ways residents can express interest in leaving. "You can be evacuated for the winter period to safer regions of the country," she wrote, citing both security and infrastructure problems.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the blackouts and Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure are the consequences of Kyiv being unwilling to negotiate, the state TASS news agency reported late last week.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia was bombarding Kherson from across the Dnipro River, now that its troops had fled.

"There is no military logic: they just want to take revenge on the locals," he tweeted.

Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities.

Kyiv and the West describe Russia's actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.