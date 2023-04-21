| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Vladimir Putin’s supersonic warplane accidentally fires on Russian city causing large blast and damaging buildings

Russian President Vladimir Putin Kremlin via REUTERS Expand

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin Kremlin via REUTERS

Emily Atkinson,Liam James and Arpan Rai

A Russian supersonic warplane accidentally fired on its own city late last night, causing a large blast and damaging buildings.

As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” the Russian defence ministry said, according to Tass news agency. It was not immediately clear what kind of munition was released from the jet.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy