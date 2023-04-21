Vladimir Putin’s supersonic warplane accidentally fires on Russian city causing large blast and damaging buildings

A Russian supersonic warplane accidentally fired on its own city late last night, causing a large blast and damaging buildings.

“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” the Russian defence ministry said, according to Tass news agency. It was not immediately clear what kind of munition was released from the jet.

Local authorities confirmed two women were injured in the incident and some buildings have been damaged.

The city of Belgorod lies just east of the border with Ukraine and has previously been hit by Russian misfire.

On the battlefield, a video has been shared by Ukrainian battalion DaVinci Wolves showing an armed fight from trenches in Bakhmut between its soldiers and Russian troops.

The 11-minute long video captures scenes from the bloodied battle with bullets being fired into dug up trenches as the soldiers fire back on Russian positions.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry warned on Friday of an "uncontrollable" arms race and said Moscow needed to build up its tactical missile capabilities including in its Kaliningrad territory that borders Poland and Lithuania, the RIA news agency said.

It quoted the ministry as saying a "vacuum" could arise in strategic stability once the New START treaty - the last nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States - expires in 2026. Russia announced in February that it was suspending the agreement.