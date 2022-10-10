Vladimir Putin’s call-up chaos gets worse as man in wheelchair is mobilised for combat in Ukraine

A Russian reservist bids farewell to relatives before his mobilisation in the Russian city of Omsk. Photo: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

A Russian man who is a wheelchair user has been ordered to mobilise to fight the war in Ukraine, amid the chaos of the Kremlin’s military draft.

Oleg Vasiliev, who is severely disabled due to spinal muscular atrophy, received his summons to report to his local draft board in Moscow. He suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition that wastes away muscles and makes movement hard.

“He is not able to report to the military commissar because he moves around in a wheelchair and the appointment is scheduled for the fourth floor,” the Sota news agency reported.

Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of Russian men in September after his army suffered a series of defeats on the battlefields in Ukraine. His forces have lost roughly 80,000 men since the war began in February but instead of generating a fresh supply of soldiers eager for the frontline, the mobilisation process has humiliated the Kremlin.

Putin initially wanted to avoid ordering Russia’s first mobilisation since 1941 and insisted the “special operation” in Ukraine could be carried out by existing contracted soldiers.

So his eventual mobilisation order triggered panic in men of fighting age, with hundreds of thousands fleeing Russia in the past fortnight while others have gone into hiding.

“My cousin is hiding her daughter’s husband in their house at the moment because he received the call to mobilise,” one Russian woman said, declining to give her name. “It was lucky that he had already left his village as that night police came and took all the men.”

In some regions, all men have been ordered to mobilise, despite Putin calling for only a part-mobilisation. Retired army officers in their 60s have been served mobilisation orders and so have men in hospital.

Despite claiming to have drafted 200,000 men, Central Asian labour migrants working in Moscow have also reported that they are being targeted for mobilisation.

Central Asians have been promised a good salary and fast-track Russian citizenship in exchange for signing up, even though their home governments have said that fighting in Ukraine is ­illegal.

Russia’s chaotic mobilisation drive has embarrassed even staunchly pro-Kremlin propagandists. They have tried to protect Putin from the fallout by blaming overzealous officials but some formerly loyal military bloggers have accused the Kremlin of incompetence and lying.

“It is no longer possible to replace reality with beauty reports,” Rybar, a blogger, told one million subscribers.

