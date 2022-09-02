Vladimir Putin won’t go to Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral in Moscow because he is too busy, Kremlin says

Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respect near the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia. Photo: AP

Vladimir Putin will not go to former USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral because he is too busy, the Kremlin has said.

Russian TV reports showed Mr Putin visiting Gorbachev’s coffin in a Moscow hospital this morning before he headed off to Kaliningrad, the Russia-controlled exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

Gorbachev, Soviet leader between 1985 and 1991, died on Tuesday aged 91. He is a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end the Cold War but he also failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, which Mr Putin has described as a “catastrophe”.

“The President’s work schedule will not allow him to say goodbye to Gorbachev on September 3,” said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman.

Instead he paid his respects briefly yesterday.

In TV footage from the hospital, Mr Putin walks into a plain room with Gorbachev’s open casket. He lays a bunch of red carnations next to the casket, stands motionless, briefly turns to a portrait of Gorbachev and then bows his head. Mr Putin then crosses himself, touches the casket and walks out.

Gorbachev has been denied a state funeral and will instead have a private service in the Hall of Columns in Moscow’s House of Unions.

The bodies of other Soviet leaders, including Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Lenin, were laid here before they were interned in the Necropolis in the Red Square.

Read More

After the service, Gorbachev’s body will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, who died in 1999.

Although he is feted in the West, Gorbachev is hated by many Russians for presiding over the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, a Russian oil executive whose company criticised the war in Ukraine has plunged to his death from a hospital window in Moscow.

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Lukoil, had been receiving treatment for a heart condition at the Central Clinical Hospital.

Russian state media reported the death of the 67-year-old as a suicide, quoting police sources.

Several associates of Mr Maganov have said they did not believe he would have killed himself. It is understood there was no suicide note and he left a packet of cigarettes on the balcony where he fell to his death.

CCTV in the area was turned off, reportedly because of restoration work.

Several Russian businessmen, most with ties to the energy industry, have died in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the war.

Lukoil took a rare public stand over Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine, describing it in March as “tragic” and calling for the “soonest possible end to armed conflict”.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]