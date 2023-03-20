| 10.2°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin welcomes ‘dear friend’ Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters Expand

Vladimir Putin and his "dear friend" Chinese leader Xi Jinping planned more talks on Tuesday after a Kremlin dinner where the isolated Russian president showcased his most powerful ally in the face of Western opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Washington denounced Xi's visit, saying the timing just days after an international court accused Putin of war crimes indicated Beijing was providing Moscow with "diplomatic cover" to commit additional crimes.

