Vladimir Putin visits Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol

In video released by Russian TV, Vladimir Putin talks with local residents during his visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. AP Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Mariupol theatre during his visit to the city (pool photo/AP/PA) Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev listen to Metropolitan of Pskov and Porkhov Tikhon Shevkunov (right) while visiting the Children's Art and Aesthetic center in Sevastopol, Crimea, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Sputnik, Kremlin Press Service Pool Photo via AP) Expand

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Russian president Vladimir Putin has visited the port city of Mariupol in his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday that he had been in Mariupol, which became a worldwide symbol of defiance after outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces held out in a steel mill there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control of it in May.

