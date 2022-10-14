Vladimir Putin ‘using fossil fuel as geopolitical weapon’ after offer to make Turkey an international gas hub

Brussels accused Vladimir Putin yesterday of using his “dirty fossil fuels as a geopolitical weapon” after Moscow offered to make Turkey an international “gas hub” by redirecting energy deliveries away from the EU.

The Russian president suggested he could make Ankara a platform for regulating soaring gas prices when he met Recep Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart, for talks in Kazakhstan.

However, analysts warned that the offer was a ploy to pull Mr Erdogan, who has carved out a mediation role between Kyiv and Moscow, into his sphere of influence and away from the EU and Nato.

“Turkey has turned out to be the most reliable route for deliveries today, even to Europe. We could consider the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey for supplies to other countries,” Putin told Erdogan at a meeting in Astana.

“Today, these prices are sky high,” he added. “We could easily regulate at a normal market level, without any political overtones.”

Gas prices have soared since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

While the EU is trying to wean itself off its dependence on Russian gas, it has struggled to find alternative suppliers and Moscow has slowed deliveries in response to Western sanctions.

The European Commission poured scorn on the proposal.

Read More

“Most of Putin’s remarks have, in general, very little credibility. So do his suggestions about imaginary joint projects with third [non-EU] countries,” a foreign affairs spokesman said.

“Under the stress of international sanctions, he is desperately looking for partners and alternatives after the EU and like-minded international partners made it very clear that it is not possible to do normal business with Russia, and especially not in the energy field.”

Russia is looking to redirect supplies away from the Nord Stream pipelines to Germany, which were damaged after underwater explosions on the floor of the Baltic Sea on September 26.

The Kremlin denies any responsibility for the attack, which led Western governments to step up security around their critical infrastructure.

On Wednesday Putin warned that all world energy infrastructure was at risk in a thinly veiled threat to the West.

Erdogan did not respond to Putin’s offer during the televised portion of their meeting, but Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, claimed both men had ordered a rapid and detailed examination of the idea.

Ankara has kept channels of communication open with Putin since the war began and brokered a deal with Ukraine, Russia and the UN to unblock grain shipments from Black Sea ports.

Despite Erdogan assuming a mediation role, amid hopes he could act as a peacemaker, the two leaders did not discuss how to resolve the war in Ukraine at their bilateral meeting.

“The topic of a Russian-Ukrainian settlement was not discussed,” said Peskov.

Turkey already has a Russian gas pipeline supplying Europe, another from Azerbaijan and links with Iran.

More Russian supplies would hand it more influence in the region, said Georg Zachmann, a fellow at the Bruegel economic think tank in Brussels.

“I think it’s one way for Putin to exert power on Turkey,” he said. “I think it is a geopolitical opening from Moscow to Turkey.”

Opening up new Turkish supply routes to Europe would make it easier for Russia to turn off the taps to Ukraine before winter, analysts warned.

It was only a “matter of time” before Moscow shut off supplies, said Trevor Sikorski, of research consultancy Energy Aspects.

While new Russian supplies through Turkey could meet some demand in southern Europe, Mr Sikorski added, the offer was more likely to be a signal to countries such as Hungary and Serbia to continue opposing sanctions on Russian energy.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]