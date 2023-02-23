| 2.7°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin tried to launch ‘Satan II’ missile while Joe Biden was meeting Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Russian president Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via Reuters Expand

Russian president Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via Reuters

Joe Barnes

Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

Moscow was said to have tested the 200-tonne nuclear missile, known as “Satan II”, which can carry a dozen warheads and strike anywhere in the world, while the US President was meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday.

