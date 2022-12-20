| 6.7°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin travels to Belarus in bid to bolster depleted forces as massive drone strike targets Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk yesterday. Photo: Andrey Stasevich Expand

Close

Anna Hirova

In a sign that Russia might be seeking ways to bolster its depleted forces, President Vladimir Putin travelled to Belarus, which provided the Kremlin’s troops with a launch pad for the invasion of Ukraine almost 10 months ago.

Meanwhile, a massive drone attack came three days after what Ukrainian officials described as one of Russia’s biggest assaults on Kyiv since the war started.

