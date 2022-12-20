Vladimir Putin travels to Belarus in bid to bolster depleted forces as massive drone strike targets Kyiv

In a sign that Russia might be seeking ways to bolster its depleted forces, President Vladimir Putin travelled to Belarus, which provided the Kremlin’s troops with a launch pad for the invasion of Ukraine almost 10 months ago.

Meanwhile, a massive drone attack came three days after what Ukrainian officials described as one of Russia’s biggest assaults on Kyiv since the war started.

Moscow has targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since October as part of a strategy to try to leave the country without heat and light during the bitterly cold winter.

It has kept up that effort despite Western sanctions and the supply of Western air defence systems to Ukrainian forces.

Russia launched 23 self-exploding drones over Kyiv while the city slept, but Ukrainian forces shot down 18 of them, the Kyiv city administration said on Telegram.

No major casualties were reported from the attack, although the Ukrainian president’s office said it killed three civilians and wounded 11 elsewhere in the country between Sunday and yesterday. ​

The drone barrage caused emergency power outages in 11 central and eastern regions of the country, including the capital region, authorities said.

Yesterday was St Nicholas Day, an occasion that marks the start of the Christmas holidays in Ukraine and is when children receive their first gifts hidden under pillows.

“This is how Russians congratulated our children on the holiday,” Serhii Kruk, the head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, wrote on Telegram, attaching photos of firefighters barely distinguished amid the flames of an infrastructure facility that got hit.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the unrelenting daily barrages as “terror” and once again pleaded for Western countries to send sophisticated air defence systems as winter tightens its grip.





Putin arrived in Belarus yesterday for talks with its authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, who allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory for invading Ukraine and has close defence links with Moscow.

Sitting alongside Lukashenko before their talks in the capital of Belarus, Putin emphasised the close military-technical ties between the two allies, adding that they include not only mutual supplies of equipment but also joint work in high-tech military industries.

It was a rare trip to Minsk by Putin, who usually receives Lukashenko at the Kremlin.

Belarus is believed to have Soviet-era weapons stockpiles that could be useful for Moscow, while Lukashenko needs help with his ailing economy.

Analysts say the Kremlin might look again for some kind of Belarusian military support. But the winter weather and Russia’s depleted resources mean any attack probably won’t come soon, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington.

“The capacity of the Russian military, even reinforced by elements of the Belarusian armed forces, to prepare and conduct effective large-scale mechanised offensive operations in the next few months remains questionable,” the think tank said in an assessment published Sunday.

It also concluded that “it is unlikely that Lukashenko will commit the Belarussian military (which would also have to be re-equipped) to the invasion of Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, warships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet set off yesterday to take part in joint naval drills with China. The exercise follows a series of joint manoeuvres that have highlighted growing military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as they both face tensions with the US. ​

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the United States was treading on dangerous ground by getting involved in the war in Ukraine.

“This dangerous and shortsighted policy has put the US and Russia on the brink of a direct confrontation,” Zakharova said in a statement. “Moscow is calling on Joe Biden’s administration to soberly assess the situation and refrain from dangerous escalation.”