Vladimir Putin ‘travels in $13.5m private armoured train’ as he feels it is safer than flying

Vladimir Putin has been using a special armoured train to travel around Russia as he steps up his personal security over the war in Ukraine, according to media reports.

The Russian president has had secret railway tracks and stations built for his personal use, the Dossier Centre investigative website reported.

The armoured train is heavier than normal trains and so has more axles and a number of powerful locomotives to pull it.

It has a presidential carriage with a study and bedroom, and a carriage packed with sophisticated communications equipment.

It cost an estimated $13.5m (€12.5m) to build and enables Putin to travel around the country and access his private mansions.

Putin is said to be convinced that train travel is safer than taking planes because flights can be more easily tracked – and shot out of the sky.

A source close to the Kremlin told the Dossier Centre: “After the outbreak of the war, in February and March last year, he began to use the [armoured] train very actively, especially to get to his residence in Valday.”

Valday, between Moscow and St Petersburg, is the location of a luxury lakeside residence said to be Putin’s favourite.

The offshore firm that owns the train is linked to Yury Kovalchuk, a close Putin ally who also manages his properties, according to the Dossier Centre.

The Dossier Centre is funded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled former oligarch and critic of the Putin regime.

A separate investigation by the Proekt news website claimed that secret railway lines and train stations have been built to service three of Putin’s residences.

Satellite images showed what appear to be a fenced-off train station near a summer residence in the southern resort of Sochi on the Black Sea coast.

Pictures also detected what seems to be a private station close to another official residence, in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.

A third train station, heavily guarded and with a helipad, was spotted near Putin’s dacha in Valday, Proekt said.

When one of its reporters approached the station, a guard told them to leave.

The armoured train is based in a protected, closed-off section of the Kalanchyovskaya railway station in central Moscow.

There is a special VIP terminal which is surrounded by barbed wire and surveillance cameras.

While there are no official photographs of the train, it has often been snapped by railway staff and trainspotters.

It is reportedly painted red and grey, colours which make it look like a normal passenger train.

Putin is highly secretive about his wealth, but is believed to own a portfolio of properties that are together worth billions of euro.

They allegedly include the Gelendzhik Palace, on the Black Sea coast, which is reported to be worth $1.5bn (about €1.4bn).

It reportedly contains a giant swimming pool, a casino and a hookah-smoking lounge with a pole-dancing stage.