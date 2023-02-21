| 8.8°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin to update Russia’s elite on Ukraine war in major speech

  • Putin to speak a 9am GMT
  • Putin to update Russia on war
  • China cautions West over fuelling war
  • China's top diplomat due in Moscow
Guy Faulconbridge

Russian President Vladimir Putin will update Russia's elite on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, nearly one year to the day since ordering an invasion that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Putin will focus on what he casts as the "special military operation" in Ukraine, give his analysis of the international situation and outline his vision of Russia's development after the West slapped on the severest sanctions in recent history.

