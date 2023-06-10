Vladimir Putin to send nuclear warheads to Belarus next month
Guy Falconbridge
Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after special storage facilities are made ready on July 7-8, president Vladimir Putin said yesterday, Moscow’s first move of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.
Latest Europe
‘Backpack hero’ Henri (24) praised for fending off French playground attacker
Western tanks seen in battle as counter-attack by Ukrainians gets under way
Russian sabotage squad may have destroyed Ukraine dam by accident
Pope Francis back to work from his hospital armchair following hernia surgery, says Vatican
Graduate Greta Thunberg takes part in her final school climate strike
Paris mayor announces plan for city’s humans and rats to live in harmony
Vladimir Putin to send nuclear warheads to Belarus next month
French playground attack: Catholic pilgrim hailed as hero for confronting Annecy knifeman with backpack
French playground stabbings: Everything we know about suspected attacker after toddlers left in critical condition
LATEST | Western tanks lead Ukraine’s counteroffensive as heavy fighting starts with Russia
Top Stories
‘If I can do it, you can too’ – Olivia Creaney on why she refused to back down after crime boss’ attack left her blind
Philly McMahon: Proposed kick-out rule will create most artificial sport on planet – what a s**t game that will be
Well-known journalist Ken Whelan has died, aged 71
Cartel in crisis: Kinahans may face Eddie Hutch murder charges and extradition to US could be on the cards
Latest NewsMore
League of Ireland Review - Daniel McDonnell and Aidan Fitzmaurice discuss the final round of fixtures before the mid-season break
CCTV footage show man setting fire to prison lobby in the US
Mum of Hutch relative Christopher Coakley made ‘great efforts’ to keep him out of trouble
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston announces break from acting for a year
Damien Duff says exciting times are ahead after Shels takeover and reveals one ‘big player’ is set for new deal
Stephen Bradley: ‘I really think we can go through the levels after the break’
WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz hits one one of tennis’ greatest shots as Djokovic marches into French Open final
Four children, including an 11-month-old baby, have been found alive in Amazon jungle 40 days after plane crash
Ireland weather: Warm and humid conditions forecast ahead of some thundery downpours
Manchester City v Inter Milan: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the Champions League final