Vladimir Putin to send nuclear warheads to Belarus next month

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov

Guy Falconbridge

Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after special storage facilities are made ready on July 7-8, president Vladimir Putin said yesterday, Moscow’s first move of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.