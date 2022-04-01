Vladimir Putin threatens to cut of Europe’s gas supply if contracts aren’t paid in roubles

A man walks past a burning gas pipeline that was hit during shelling from Russian positions in northern Kharkiv. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Vladimir Putin yesterday threatened to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas from today unless these are paid in Russian currency.

It is his strongest economic reaction so far to crushing Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.

European governments rejected the Russian president’s ultimatum with the continent’s biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it “blackmail”.

Late yesterday, the European Commission said declarations of an “early warning” on gas supply by Germany and Austria are a precaution that increases the monitoring of supply, but no EU country has yet signalled it is facing a supply emergency.

Moscow did, however, offer a mechanism for buyers to obtain roubles via a Russian bank.

Russia’s Gazprombank yesterday said it would provide conditions to allow convenient payments for Russian gas in roubles, Tass news agency said

The energy showdown has huge ramifications.

Europe wants to wean itself off Russian energy but that risks further inflating soaring fuel prices. Russia has a huge revenue source at stake even as it reels from sanctions.

Facing stiff resistance from Ukraine’s military and a militant Western stance after his five-week invasion, Putin has played one of his biggest cards in the demand on European energy buyers.

“They must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” he said yesterday, adding that Europe had until now been getting some gas for free because it was paying in euro, then freezing them.

“If such payments are not made (in roubles), we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences... existing contracts will be stopped.”

Western companies and governments say that would be a breach of contracts in euro or dollars, but they were anyway preparing for a potential full-blown energy crisis.

However, the order signed by Putin does allow them to send foreign currency to a so-called “K” account at Russia’s Gazprombank, which would then return roubles for the buyer to make payment for the gas.

“Russia would have to physically halt gas flows to EU 27 (European Union member states) to force the issue, marking a major escalation not even performed at the height of the Cold War. It would mark another major financial blow to Russia’s coffers,” analysts at Fitch Solutions said.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden yesterday ordered the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the US and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia.

“The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now,” Mr Biden said.

“This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families.”

The actions show that oil remains a vulnerability for the US. Higher prices have hurt Mr Biden’s approval domestically and added billions of oil-export dollars to the Russian government.