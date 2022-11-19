Vladimir Putin test-fires Satan II warhead missile despite decrying nuclear war

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 18, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russia has test-fired its new nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile just days after the Kremlin insisted that using such weapons in Ukraine was out of the question.

Col Gen Sergey Karakaev, the commander of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, said at a military conference yesterday that Russia had recently successfully tested its Sarmat missile, also known as Satan II.

Vladimir Putin tuned in by video link to watch Satan II take flight for the first time during a test in northern Russia in April and said the new ballistic missile would make Russia’s enemies “think twice” before threatening it.

Each Satan II is capable of carrying at least 10 warheads as well as decoys and can strike targets thousands of kilometres away in Europe and the United States.

Russian defence sources have hailed the missile’s ability to evade interception.

Col Gen Karakaev also said yesterday that Russian missile forces were ready to receive a second batch of the Avangard hypersonic glide missiles.

There is just one military unit equipped with the hypersonic weapons, which are able to carry nuclear warheads at 20 times the speed of sound.

Reports of new missile tests came just a few days after a Kremlin spokesman dismissed suggestions that Russia had been threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“Those questions, let alone speculation, are not acceptable,” Dmitry Peskov said. “It’s the European capitals that are talking about this, whipping up the tensions in this potentially dangerous area.”

In July, when the Kremlin’s nuclear sabre-rattling was at its most intense, Putin warned that Russia would deploy the nuclear-capable Satan II by the end of the year. He has not since made similar claims.

Russian TV mouthpieces have long used Satan II as a propaganda tool to threaten the West.

Dmitry Kiselyov, in his weekly show earlier this year, said Britain is “so small that one Sarmat missile will be enough to sink it once and for all”.

Satan II is reportedly capable of reaching Britain in three minutes.

Earlier this week, the G20 summit highlighted Moscow’s growing international isolation, condemning in a joint declaration Russia’s aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms”.

China this week said it welcomed Russia’s declaration not to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. After a meeting with Russia at the summit in Bali, Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said Moscow had confirmed its position that a nuclear war was “impossible and unacceptable”.

