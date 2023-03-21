Vladimir Putin tells Xi Jinping he will consider Ukraine peace plan as ‘dear friends’ meet in Moscow

Vladimir Putin admitted to being “slightly envious” of China as he told Xi Jinping he would consider Beijing’s proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine at the beginning of a high-stakes summit in the Kremlin.

The White House said it was watching the Moscow summit “carefully” but warned a ceasefire that cemented Russian gains would be rejected.

Mr Xi and Putin greeted one another as “dear friends” and heaped praise on each other as the Chinese president arrived in Moscow yesterday afternoon for three days of talks.

Putin, who visited the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol before the visit, is widely expected to ask Mr Xi for help to win the war.

“We are always open to negotiations,” Putin said. “We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives which we treat with respect, of course.”

The Russian president added: “China has made a tremendous leap forward over the past 10 years”, adding “we even envy you a little bit.”

There was one awkward moment when Mr Xi appeared to endorse Putin’s candidacy at the Russian presidential election, although the Kremlin has not confirmed he is standing.

“I know Russia will hold a presidential election,” Mr Xi told Putin.

“Under your strong leadership, Russia has made great strides in its prosperous development. I am confident that the Russian people will continue to give you their firm support.”

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, added that Mr Xi had not said Putin was standing but that he shared the belief the president enjoyed the backing of the public.

Mr Xi and Putin signed a wide-ranging agreement on a “no limits partnership” three weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, leading to accusations Beijing gave Moscow a green light for war.

Despite the deal, China initially attempted to distance itself from the conflict and reportedly rebuffed Russian requests for weapons.

Beijing has become more vocal in recent months, however, and in February published a 12-point peace plan it said could end the war.

The document calls for a resumption of peace talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire but lays out no specific roadmap for achieving it. ​

Ukraine and its Western allies criticised it for making reference to “sovereignty” and “territorial integrity” but failing to call for a Russian withdrawal.

US officials at the same time accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia despite its previous refusal. China denied the accusation. Ukraine did not criticise Mr Xi for visiting Moscow, but called on him to persuade Putin to withdraw his troops. “We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine,” said Oleg Nikolenko, a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s security council, said that “successful implementation of China’s Peace Plan” would depend on “the capitulation or withdrawal of the Russian-occupation troops from Ukrainian territory, in accordance with the norms of international law in order to restore sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has reportedly requested a meeting or telephone call with Mr Xi, but received no firm response.

Reports that Mr Xi will telephone Mr Zelensky after his visit to Moscow could not be confirmed yesterday.

Downing Street said it would welcome any Chinese peace initiative, provided it was predicated on “Ukraine’s sovereignty and self determination”.

“If China wants to play a genuine role in restoring sovereignty to Ukraine, then we would obviously welcome that,” said a spokesman for Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister.

“We will continue to call on China, as we have done before, to join other countries across the world in calling on Putin to withdraw his troops.”

US officials said that the White House was watching the summit “very, very closely” but warned against peace at any price.

“A ceasefire called right now would basically just ratify Russia’s conquest and give Mr Putin more time to really equip and retrain and restart operations at a time and a place of his choosing,” John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told CNN. The US was expected to announce a further $350 million (€326m) in aid to Ukraine late yesterday.

The latest package will include ammunition including rockets for the Himars, fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats. Western officials have been divided on China’s role in the war.

Some claim that Beijing has played a restraining role on its ally including by warning Putin to drop a threat to use nuclear weapons.

Others have said China’s diplomatic and intelligence apparatus has acted from the beginning to support Russia and that it is not in Mr Xi’s interests to see Russia lose.

Yesterday, China joined Russia in criticising the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine.

The court said on Friday that it wanted Putin arrested for his suspected involvement in the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine. (© Telegraph MEdia Group Ltd 2023)