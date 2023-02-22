| 3.8°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin suspends nuclear pact, Joe Biden says support for Ukraine ‘will not waver’

  • Putin delivers warning to West over backing of Ukraine
  • Biden says NATO will not be divided
  • Russia reports advance in east, Ukraine says frontline holds
US president Joe Biden gives a speech outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein Expand

Nandita Bose and Guy Faulconbridge

US President Joe Biden will meet leaders of NATO's eastern flank on Wednesday in a show of support after Russia's president suspended a nuclear arms control treaty and accused the United States of turning the Ukraine war into a global conflict.

In Poland on Tuesday, Biden proclaimed untiring support for Ukraine and for NATO, which Russia regards as an existential threat.

