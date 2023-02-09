| 1.4°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin signed off on missile system that shot down passenger jet in 2014

Mary Ilyushina

Dutch prosecutors yesterday said it was likely that Russian president Vladimir Putin signed off on a decision to supply long-range anti-aircraft missiles systems to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine – before they shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in July 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

However, while the prosecutors said they had documented “strong indications” of Putin’s direct role in the decision to send missiles, they said their evidence “was not concrete enough” for a new prosecution.

