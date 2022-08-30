Vladimir Putin sidelines his war chief Sergei Shoigu as forces face counter-attack in south of Ukraine

Fall from grace: Sergei Shoigu has seen his standing with Putin reduced. Photo: Reuters

Vladimir Putin has sidelined his defence minister just as Ukraine launches its biggest counter-offensive.

Putin had ordered his military commanders to report to him directly rather than to Sergei Shoigu, who he blames for the stalled invasion.

“Relations between Putin and Shoigu have changed so much that the defence minister does not even dare to promote decisions that the military considers necessary,” said media reports quoting defence ministry sources.

iStories highlighted Mr Shoigu’s last major appearance on Russian TV – publicity opportunities that are used by Moscow to communicate the prominence of certain figures.

During the meeting on July 4 to report the conquest of Luhansk, iStories said Mr Putin put down Mr Shoigu by telling him that lower ranking generals commanding Russian forces had already told him the news.

“The president made it clear that he communicates directly with Shoigu’s subordinates and it is not clear what role the minister of defence plays,” iStories reported. “Decisions on some key appointments in the ministry of defence are made without taking Shoigu’s opinion into account.”

Since then, Mr Shoigu has been on TV only a handful of times and always in secondary roles. His last prominent appearance was on July 31.

His fall from grace was also highlighted yesterday by the British Ministry of Defence.

“Shoigu has likely long struggled to overcome his reputation as lacking substantive military experience,” it said.

Even though he often wears a military uniform decorated with medals or ribbons and is referred to as a general, Mr Shoigu has never served in the army.

The MoD’s analysis added: “Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war probably routinely ridicule Shoigu for his ineffectual and out-of-touch leadership.”

Mr Putin has been quick to fire FSB intelligence chiefs and military commanders who he feels have let him down in Russia’s “special operation”.

This new development suggests that frustration over Russia’s failing war in Ukraine is now driving in-fighting at the heart of the Kremlin.

Losing Mr Putin’s confidence will be considered a big fall for a man who has holidayed with Mr Putin and was one of the few the president would see during Covid lockdowns.

He is also popular with the Russian public. Some commentators once even speculated that he may succeed Mr Putin as president. But with casualties rising, support for the war falling and his modernisation programme an apparent failure, views have changed.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]