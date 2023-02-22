Vladimir Putin shelves blood-crazed bombast as he prepares Russians for a long war

Veteran watchers of president Vladimir Putin will have seen a few familiar faces at yesterday’s speech.

There was “social contract” Putin, promising Russians everything from subsidised housing, tax breaks and wage increases for families to a new fund for the care of war widows, orphans and the wounded.

There was low-tax, free-market Putin, promising expansive tax breaks for businesses which invest at home and embrace domestic IT solutions.

There was technocratic Putin, reeling off statistics on rises in wheat exports, road-building programmes and health and education reform.

The economy, he said with confident reference to half a dozen indexes, is holding up very nicely under Western sanctions.

And there was populist Putin, taking a predictable swipe at “the chaos of the 1990s” and unnamed oligarchs who “saw Russia only as a source of income” and spent their cash on “elite real estate in the West”.

However, one Putin was absent. The spitting-with-fury, cod history-spouting, blood-crazed nationalist who began the war a year ago was taking a day off.

Yes, the war loomed through everything he said.

Yes, he invoked wartime duty to the Motherland.

And yes, he accused the West of seeking a “strategic defeat” on Russia. But the tone was regretful and defiant rather than violent and triumphalist.

The only real nod to foreign policy was his justification for suspending engagement with the Strategic Weapons Reduction Treaty.

There are good reasons for this. Nationalist fervour has served Putin well at times. But like a powerful drug, the short, sharp high soon wears off.

So after a year of a war that was meant to be over in less than a week, he went back to the unwritten social contract that has served him well for more than two decades.

Stability, rising living standards and economic competence in exchange for political quietism.

The price asked of the Russian public is now higher. They must accept not only Putin’s supreme power and indefinite reign in the Kremlin, but also agree to continue his insane war.

Whether he can keep up his end of the bargain amid the privations of a wartime economy is another question.

But there is little sign of real discontent with the deal so far. Failure can always be blamed on some underling. More promises can be churned out when needed. And the war will go on. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)