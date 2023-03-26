| 8.5°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin set to move batch of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus

Fears grow as deadly warheads to be positioned closer to Europe and Kyiv in response to UK sending uranium shells to Ukraine with Challenger-2 tanks

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky with graduating officers from the National Guard of Ukraine in Kyiv yesterday Expand
Ready for the big push ... Graduating officers of the Ukrainian National Guard at a ceremony in Kyiv Expand

Vladimir Putin has announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for the first time, shifting his most destructive weapons closer to Europe and Kyiv.

The shift will see Russia store part of its nuclear arsenal in another country for the first time since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

