Vladimir Putin says he’ll seize all of Ukraine and ‘worst is to come’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to “seize the whole of Ukraine” and made clear that “the worst is to come” as he drew up plans to crush dissent in Russia by imposing martial law.

Mr Putin insisted yesterday that the invasion was “going strictly to schedule” despite claims from Ukrainian officials that 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.

He called Ukrainians resisting his army “extreme gangsters” and “neo-Nazis”.

Mr Putin spoke during a televised address to his security council after increasing criticism of the war by influential Russian organisations, including the country’s second-biggest oil and gas giant. Videos have also emerged of tearful Russian prisoners of war calling on their countrymen to rise up against Mr Putin.

He responded by calling his soldiers “heroes” and insisting there would be compensation packages for injured service personnel and the families of those killed. He added: “I will never give up on my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.”

Mr Putin could announce martial law in Russia at an extraordinary session of the Russian parliament today, amid fears he is also planning a “false flag” rocket attack to justify the clampdown.

With fresh missile attacks on Kyiv and fierce fighting in the south and east, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned: “The end of the world has arrived.” The two sides have, however, agreed on the need to set up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians fleeing the war.

As the battle for the south of the country continued, a convoy of Russian ships moved close enough to the Black Sea coast to be seen from the shore, signalling that an amphibious invasion of Ukraine’s third biggest city, Odessa, may be imminent.

There were also reports Mr Putin was planning to order public executions in Ukraine as a strategy to break morale, as civilians continued to be killed in cities besieged by Russian forces.

In Kherson, the first city to fall into Russian hands since the start of the invasion, the mayor organised the digging of mass graves to clear the streets of bodies, many of them blown to pieces by the Russian bombardment.

Russian casualties continued to mount, and a Russian major general, Andrey Sukhovetskiy, became the most high-ranking officer to be killed.

The White House confirmed for the first time that it is sharing real-time intelligence with Ukraine, which is likely to increase tension between Washington and Moscow.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: “We’ve continued and consistently shared a significant amount of detailed, timely intelligence on Russia’s plans and activities with the Ukrainian government to help Ukrainians defend themselves.

“This includes information that should help them inform and develop their military response to Russia’s invasion. That’s what’s happening, or has been happening.”

Mr Putin called Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and spoke to him for 90 minutes, leaving no doubt that “the worst is to come”, the Elysee Palace said. Mr Putin said he would achieve his military aims “whatever happens” and would continue fighting until “the end”.

A senior aide to Mr Macron said that Mr Putin said that he wants to “seize the whole of Ukraine”, dashing any hopes that he might leave the west of the country alone.

The aide added: “The expectation of the president is that the worst is to come, given what President Putin told him.

“There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation.”

Mr Macron was said to have told Mr Putin he was making a “major mistake” in Ukraine and that: “You are lying to yourself. It will cost your country dearly, your country will end up isolated, weakened and under sanctions for a very long time.”

Mr Macron has used the invasion of Ukraine to step up plans for an EU army, saying European leaders would meet at Versailles on March 10 to discuss pooling military resources.

Dissent within Russia is growing, with the oil and gas giant Lukoil, the country’s biggest non-state enterprise, calling for the “immediate cessation” of the war. Martial law would give Mr Putin the power to threaten the West with turning off the gas supply that much of Europe depends on.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, also spoke to Mr Putin by telephone, and reiterated his kingdom’s determination to maintain the stability of the oil markets, according to the Saudi state news agency.

EU officials said they were “conscious” of reports Mr Putin might be about to impose martial law, and “it’s something we’re worried about”.

Moscow denied there were any such plans.

Yesterday, the US and Britain announced sanctions on more oligarchs, helping bring them in line with measures the EU took earlier this week.

Alisher Usmanov, who had recent ties to Everton Football Club, and Arsenal FC before that, and Igor Shuvalov, a former Russian deputy prime minister, are among those who have been sanctioned.

They are worth a combined $19bn, according to the British foreign office, but will now have all their UK assets frozen and will be banned from entering the country.

Russian tycoon Mr Usmanov, is the founder of mining company Metalloinvest.

In Germany, his luxury yacht worth nearly $600m was moored at a Hamburg shipyard. Hamburg’s economic authority said there were no plans for the vessel to be delivered to its owner, without providing further detail.

Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary, said: “Sanctioning Usmanov and Shuvalov sends a clear message that we will hit oligarchs and individuals closely associated with the Putin regime and his barbarous war. We won’t stop here. Our aim is to cripple the Russian economy and starve Putin’s war machine.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has also been hit with US sanctions. Visa restrictions will be imposed on 19 Russian oligarchs, their family members and associates, the White House said.

“We continue to impose very severe economic sanctions on Putin and all those folks around him, choking off access to technology as well as cutting off access to global financial institutions,” US President Joe Biden said. “It’s had a profound impact already.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has stepped up its propaganda war with the release of an “educational” video warning children that reports of a Russian attack on Ukraine are part of a “Western disinformation campaign”.

Hosted by Sofia Khomenko, a 12-year-old singing prodigy who in 2017 sang on TV about her love for Russia, the education department video denied Russia was at war with its neighbour. Instead the clip – entitled “A lesson about world peace” – concentrated on reinforcing Mr Putin’s reasons for his “special operation” in Ukraine, which children were told would protect Russia’s kinfolk from Nazis.

With her hair in plaits and sitting urgently on the edge of her seat, Sofia Khomenko introduced the lesson. “Today we are talking about how you can investigate what is happening, we are talking about events in Ukraine,” she said.

She was joined in the television studio by two male presenters. It was their job to explain to the wide-eyed Sofia what was really going on in Ukraine, at least according to the Kremlin, and why online stories and videos that teenagers and children may see are part of a Western propaganda effort.

“There are many images about a war in Ukraine, but actually these are from other war conflicts,” Denis Polunchukov, the other main presenter, explained. “Some images are even from computer games.”

