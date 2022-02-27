President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert on Sunday amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin asserted that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.

Putin ordered the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

Whatsapp A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country," Putin said in televised comments.

His order raised the threat that the tensions with the West over the invasion in Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

The Russian leader this week threatened to retaliate harshly against any nations that intervened directly in the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are to take place today at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The talks, which were only agreed upon in the last hour, will be held with no preconditions and with the aim of de-escalating the crisis.

Zelenskiy agreed to the talks with a Russian delegation in a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko this morning.

The talks will take place near the border by the Pripyat River later today.

Whatsapp People fleeing from Ukraine to Hungary arrive at a train station. Picture: Reuters

Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv on Sunday, on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

Russia has attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities, sparking huge explosions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital Kyiv.

Zelenskiy said the night had been brutal, with shelling of civilian infrastructure and attacks on everything, including ambulances.

"This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," Zelenskiy said on a short video message.

The leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States wrote: "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”

Whatsapp Family members hug as they reunite, after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland. Picture: AP

The Kremlin sent a diplomatic delegation to Belarus, which it said was awaiting talks with Ukrainian officials. Ukraine quickly rejected the offer, saying Belarus had been complicit in the invasion.

Western allies announced sweeping sanctions against Russia, including barring some key banks from the SWIFT payments system. The move will inflict a crippling economic blow to Moscow but also hurt Western companies and banks.

European Union foreign ministers will adopt a third round of sanctions on Russia at a virtual meeting later on Sunday, chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell has said.

Minister of State at the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said today Ireland was reluctant to expel Russian diplomats as that could lead to the expulsion of Irish diplomatic staff from Russia at a time when Irish people in Russia need assistance.

Turkey called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an international pact limiting Russian naval passage to the Black Sea.

Zelenskiy said his nation had submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice.

"Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week," Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter.

Whatsapp A woman with fake blood on her face reacts during a demonstration of Ukrainians and their supporters outside the Russian Embassy in Mexico City. Picture: Reuters

At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed in Russia's invasion, the head of Ukraine's Health Ministry was quoted as saying. A United Nations relief agency said its estimates showed at least 64 civilians had been killed among 240 civilian casualties, but that the real numbers were likely "considerably higher".

Russian forces blew up a natural gas pipeline in Kharkiv, while Russian-backed separatists said Ukraine had blown up an oil terminal in the breakaway Luhansk province.

Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday that Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continued normally, in line with requests from customers.

Refugees continued to pour across Ukraine's western borders, with around 100,000 reaching Poland in two days. Pope Francis called for humanitarian corridors to help refugees out of Ukraine and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side.

In a sea of blue and yellow flags and banners, protesters around the world expressed support for the people of Ukraine and called on governments to do more to help Kyiv, punish Russia and avoid a broader conflict.

Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland and Denmark said they were preparing to close their airspace to Russian planes. Australia's Qantas is opting to use an alternative flight path between Darwin and London that avoids Russian airspace, while Wizz Air has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Russia.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich said he was giving stewardship of Chelsea to the London soccer club's foundation.

The Russian state prosecutor's office said that anyone providing financial or other assistance to a foreign state or international organisation aimed against Russia's security could be convicted of treason, facing a maximum sentence of 20 years.

"Each fact of providing financial or other assistance...will be legally evaluated," it said in a statement on the fourth day of what Russia describes as a military operation in Ukraine.

Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” Zelenskiy vowed.

Terrified men, women and children sought safety inside and underground, and the government maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the streets. More than 150,000 Ukrainians fled for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries, and the United Nations warned the number could grow to 4 million if fighting escalates.

President Vladimir Putin hasn’t disclosed his ultimate plans, but Western officials believe he is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.

Foreign assistance to Ukraine

To aid Ukraine’s ability to hold out, the U.S. pledged an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, body armor and small arms. Germany said it would send missiles and anti-tank weapons to the besieged country and that it would close its airspace to Russian planes.

The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system, which moves money around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions worldwide, part of a new round of sanctions aiming to impose a severe cost on Moscow for the invasion. They also agreed to impose ”restrictive measures” on Russia’s central bank.

Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv, RT said on Sunday.

Google on Saturday barred RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

Responding to a request from Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Twitter his satellite-based internet system Starlink was now active in Ukraine and that there were “more terminals en route.”

It was unclear how much territory Russian forces had seized or to what extent their advance had been stalled. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.”

A senior U.S. defence official said more than half the Russian combat power that was massed along Ukraine’s borders had entered the country and Moscow has had to commit more fuel supply and other support units inside Ukraine than originally anticipated. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. assessments.

Airspace

Ireland will move to unilaterally ban Russian aircraft from entering Irish airspace in the coming days even if a ban cannot be agreed at EU level, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney said last night that he expected Ireland to expel some Russian diplomats as part of the next round of EU sanctions against Russia, but he ruled out expelling the Russian ambassador to Ireland despite growing calls to do so.

“For me not having a line of communication into Moscow, should they be in control of cities like Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, I think would be a mistake and I think we would regret it in time,” he said.

Mr Coveney said Ireland should “lead by example” on a Russian aircraft ban if agreement cannot be reached in Brussels given the UK, Poland and some Baltic countries have already done this.

“That’s not without its complications but I think that sends a very clear message, because we actually control a significant amount of airspace on the western boundaries of the European Union, and I think that would be a very strong clear signal,” he added.

Refugees

There are now more than 368,000 official Ukrainian refugees as a result of the Russian invasion and ensuing war, the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees has said.

Most of the Ukrainian refugees have come across the border to Poland from the capital city Kyiv and other western regions such as Lviv. Some have also flocked to the Romanian, Slovak and Hungarian borders. There are reports of people walking hundreds of kilometres on foot to borders in freezing conditions, with young children in tow, in desperate attempts to flee to safety.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said their border will remain open to allow refugees from the conflict safe passage into the EU and many countries, including Ireland, have waived visa requirements for Ukrainians so they can gain safe passage into countries.

Many states have said they will house Ukrainian refugees and offer them shelter and money. The UN estimates as many as 5m Ukrainians may flee from the conflict.

Internal Russian condemnation

Russian citizens as far west as St Petersburg - Putin’s hometown - and as far east as Novosibirsk have taken to the streets in anger at the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At least 2,400 people were arrested across Russia for protesting in the first two days alone, with this number likely to be greater.

Now that roughly 70pc of Russian banks are to be cut from SWIFT and crippling sanctions are to start influencing daily Russian life, its likely public anger at the war will grow stronger.

Russian-aligned oligarchs will also start to feel the heat, with personal sanctions starting to kick in as their assets worldwide will be frozen.

Mikhail Fridman, a Lviv native, is the first oligarch to speak out against the war, telling the Financial Times today it is a “tragedy” and called for the bloodshed to end.

Cyberwarfare and information war

The information war plays a huge role in an overall conflict in the 21st century and considering Russia has limited access to Facebook and Twitter within its borders, it’s clear it is losing on that front. Russia Today, a Kremlin-sponsored TV station has also been banned from monetising their content on Youtube, where it hosts a 24/7 livestream. The broadcasting rights of this station have also been removed in many countries. Multiple Western European staff have publicly resigned from the organisation in recent days since the start of the war.

Ireland saw the chaos a hacking group can bring to a nation when the HSE’s systems were targeted by the St Petersburg-based Conti gang last year.

A global collective of hackers, led by the hacking umbrella Anonymous are currently engaging in full-scale cyberwarfare on Russia.

Many of the websites of Russia’s banks, government websites, media organisations and other state-backed entities were down on Sunday, and it’s reported that Anonymous also hacked tv stations in Russia on Saturday, broadcasting images of the Ukrainian war to the Russian public along with Ukrainian songs. Many Russian military communications have also been hacked and published by the group.

Kyiv curfew

The curfew forcing everyone in Kyiv inside was set to last through Monday morning. The relative quiet of the capital was sporadically broken by gunfire.

Fighting on the city’s outskirts suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces. Small groups of Russian troops were reported inside Kyiv, but Britain and the U.S. said the bulk of the forces were 30 kilometers from the city’s centre as of Saturday afternoon.

Whatsapp A satellite image shows the effects of shelling in open fields along Soborna Street in the northeast suburbs of Kharkiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. BlackSky/Handout via REUTERS

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine from the north, east and south is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighbourhoods have been hit.

Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded during Europe’s largest land war since World War II. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties.

A missile struck a high-rise apartment building in Kyiv’s southwestern outskirts near one of the city’s two passenger airports, leaving a jagged hole of ravaged apartments over several floors. A rescue worker said six civilians were injured.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said troops in Kyiv were fighting Russian “sabotage groups.” Ukraine says some 200 Russian soldiers have been captured and thousands killed.

Markarova said Ukraine was gathering evidence of shelling of residential areas, kindergartens and hospitals to submit to The Hague as possible crimes against humanity.

Zelenskiy reiterated his openness to talks with Russia in a video message, saying he welcomed an offer from Turkey and Azerbaijan to organize diplomatic efforts, which so far have faltered.

Whatsapp Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

The Kremlin confirmed a phone call between Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev but gave no hint of restarting talks. A day earlier, Zelenskiy offered to negotiate a key Russian demand: abandoning ambitions of joining NATO.

Putin sent troops into Ukraine after denying for weeks that he intended to do so, all the while building up a force of almost 200,000 troops along the countries’ borders. He claims the West has failed to take seriously Russia’s security concerns about NATO, the Western military alliance that Ukraine aspires to join. But he has also expressed scorn about Ukraine’s right to exist as an independent state.

The effort was already coming at great cost to Ukraine, and apparently to Russian forces as well.

Ukrainian artillery fire destroyed a Russian train delivering diesel to troops heading toward Kyiv from the east, said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

The country’s Infrastructure Ministry said a Russian missile was shot down early Saturday as it headed for the dam of the sprawling reservoir that serves Kyiv. The government also said a Russian convoy was destroyed. Video images showed soldiers inspecting burned-out vehicles after Ukraine’s 101st brigade reported destroying a column of two light vehicles, two trucks and a tank.

Highways into Kyiv from the east were dotted with checkpoints manned by Ukrainian troops and young men in civilian clothes carrying automatic rifles. Low-flying planes patrolled the skies, though it was unclear if they were Russian or Ukrainian.

Whatsapp A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette on his position at an armored vehicle outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko )

In addition to Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to focus on Ukraine’s economically vital coastal areas, from near the Black Sea port of Odesa in the west to beyond the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in the east.

Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol guarded bridges and blocked people from the shoreline amid concerns the Russian navy could launch an assault from the sea.

“I don’t care anymore who wins and who doesn’t,” said Ruzanna Zubenko, whose large family was forced from their home outside Mariupol after it was badly damaged by shelling. “The only important thing is for our children to be able to grow up smiling and not crying.”

Fighting also raged in two eastern territories controlled by pro-Russia separatists. Authorities in Donetsk said hot water supplies to the city of about 900,000 were suspended because of damage to the system by Ukrainian shelling.

The U.S. government urged Zelenskyy early Saturday to evacuate Kyiv but he turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. Zelenskyy issued a defiant video recorded on a downtown street, saying he remained in the city.

“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” he said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”

Hungary and Poland both opened their borders to Ukrainians.

Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men between the ages of 18 and 60 were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

“My son was not allowed to come. My heart is so sore, I’m shaking,” said Vilma Sugar, 68.

At Poland’s Medyka crossing, some said they had walked for 15 miles (35 kilometers) to reach the border.

“They didn’t have food, no tea, they were standing in the middle of a field, on the road, kids were freezing,” Iryna Wiklenko said as she waited on the Polish side for her grandchildren and daughter-in-law to make it across.

Officials in Kyiv urged residents to stay away from windows to avoid debris or bullets.

Shelves were sparsely stocked at grocery stores and pharmacies, and people worried how long food and medicine supplies might last.

The U.S. and its allies have beefed up forces on NATO’s eastern flank but so far have ruled out deploying troops to fight Russia. Instead, the U.S., the European Union and other countries have slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of businesses and individuals including Putin and his foreign minister.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, warned that Moscow could react by opting out of the last remaining nuclear arms pact, freezing Western assets and cutting diplomatic ties.

“There is no particular need in maintaining diplomatic relations,” Medvedev said. “We may look at each other in binoculars and gunsights.”