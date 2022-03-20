| 6.5°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin may have to accept he cannot oust Volodymyr Zelensky

Defiant Ukraine leader has inspired his people and left Russian president stalling over peace talks 

Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Paris in 2019. Photo: Thibault Camus/Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Paris in 2019. Photo: Thibault Camus/Getty Images

Sean Boyne

When he invaded Ukraine, one of his key goals was to overthrow the government of Volodymyr Zelensky, but Russian president Vladimir Putin may be forced to accept he cannot easily oust the charismatic leader.

When Putin outlined his demands for a peace deal with Ukraine last week in a phone call with Turkish president Recep Erdogan, he did not specifically demand there be a “regime change” in Kyiv, according to reports of the conversation.

