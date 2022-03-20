Vladimir Putin may have to accept he cannot oust Volodymyr Zelensky

When he invaded Ukraine, one of his key goals was to overthrow the government of Volodymyr Zelensky, but Russian president Vladimir Putin may be forced to accept he cannot easily oust the charismatic leader.

When Putin outlined his demands for a peace deal with Ukraine last week in a phone call with Turkish president Recep Erdogan, he did not specifically demand there be a “regime change” in Kyiv, according to reports of the conversation.

This is a far cry from the call Putin made to the Ukrainian military on the day after the February 24 invasion to “seize power” and, in effect, to overthrow Zelensky and his government.

Western intelligence officials believe Putin was planning a swift two-day operation to seize Kyiv, mount a coup against Zelensky and install a pro-Moscow puppet regime. But the Russian blitzkrieg targeting Kyiv rapidly ran out of steam and Zelensky is still there, defiant as ever.

Kyiv is still under serious threat from Russian forces. Residential areas have suffered intermittent bombardment. Although badly mauled, the Russians have established positions on three sides of the capital. Satellite imagery last week showed the Russians have been building protective earthen berms around positions northwest of Kyiv.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, a former Ukraine defence minister, said an all-out Russian assault to occupy a well-fortified Kyiv would be unwise, but “we should not rule this out”.

According to Russian affairs expert Professor Angela Stent, the grim military situation has driven the Russians into a “grudging acceptance” of Zelensky remaining as president, or at least that a pro-Russian puppet won’t succeed him.

She said Putin may soon have to concede that Zelensky cannot easily be ousted from power. The youthful president, who yesterday called for Russia to engage in comprehensive peace talks “without delay”, has proved to be an inspiring war-time leader, directing the resistance from his Kyiv stronghold. He is still seen as a prime assassination target.

Zelensky has said he is prepared to meet Putin for face-to-face negotiations. But there is also a danger Putin would use talks to buy time, to reinforce an army which has been floundering in the face of stiff and determined resistance by Ukrainian forces, armed with anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles donated by western allies, as well as lethal armed drones.

Despite Zelensky’s call for Russia to come to the negotiating table, there seems little prospect of a cessation of hostilities in the near future.

With his economy reeling from sanctions, and his armed forces under enormous pressure, reports that Putin sought arms and other assistance from China greatly alarmed the West. US president Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping not to give material aid to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

Andrew Lohsen, analyst with the US-based CSIS think tank, last week said that if China decided to provide materiel to Russia to sustain the fight, it could be a game-changer. Russia would be capable of sustaining the conflict for a long time, “and that means there is going to be even more bloodshed and unfortunately the destruction of Ukrainian cities…”

Analysts fear Putin, with or without help from China, will let the war drag on, so that he will be in a stronger negotiating position in high-level peace talks — one of his aims is to get Ukraine to make territorial concessions. Putin’s strength is that he lacks moral concerns over the numbers of civilians killed or injured in the Russian bombardment of residential areas.

With Russia’s failure to achieve strategic goals by conventional means, the war entered a more dangerous phase, with Putin using brutal siege tactics against Ukrainian cities — tactics Russia had employed in other conflicts. There have been widespread missile, rocket and artillery strikes on built-up areas, killing many non-combatants.

There have also been high-precision strikes on military targets. Russia has claimed it used its hypersonic Kinzhal missile for the first time in Ukraine to destroy a weapons storage site in the west of the country.

In the south, where Russian forces have made considerable progress, many civilians have died in the besieged and heavily bombarded city of Mariupol.

In the east of the country, war-damaged Kharkiv is virtually a ghost city, with defenders still holding out against bombardment by besieging forces. Russia has also begun hitting targets in western Ukraine, formerly a “safe” region close to the border with Poland, a Nato and EU member. It’s across this border that vital arms supplies are sent to the Ukrainians.

UK defence intelligence yesterday said Russia had been forced to change its operational approach “and is now pursuing a strategy of attrition”, adding: “This is likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower, resulting in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis.”

A retired US officer, General Wesley Clark, a former Nato commander, has called for a humanitarian “no- fly zone” to be established in Ukraine to facilitate an airlift in support of civilians affected by the war.

He said the humanitarian aircraft would be accompanied by fighter aircraft with the advertised position that “we are not looking to engage the Russians in air-to-air combat, but if fired upon we will retaliate”. Nato has ruled out a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine amid concerns that clashes with Russian aircraft could spark World War III.

While Putin may not worry about civilian casualties, he has to be concerned about the number of his soldiers killed in the fight. US officials have estimated more than 7,000 Russians have died.

This is a staggering number in just over three weeks of fighting and is bound to have a serious impact on the combat effectiveness of Russian units. Putin’s rigid control of almost all the Russian broadcast media means the huge death toll is hidden from the Russian people.

Meanwhile, Russian forces threatening Kyiv tried out another tactic this week: psychological warfare. Ruthless Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, whose forces are deployed north of the city, took to social media to taunt the defenders, warning them they would be “hunted down”.

It has been claimed that Putin has been increasingly turning to mercenaries in order to make up for the significant losses suffered by his invading army. Ukrainian military sources say Russia, in addition to recruiting Syrian mercenaries, had also embarked on moves to recruit fighters from Libya, Serbia and Azeri-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence department, mercenaries recruited at 14 centres in Syria are flown from Khmeimim air base near Latakia to Russia and trained at camps near the Ukraine border.

The department last week claimed that during recruitment “mercenaries are promised that they will perform exclusively police functions” but are then deployed in direct hostilities against the Ukrainian army. When more than 30 wounded Syrian fighters were evacuated to Khmeimim, others who had been recruited refused to take part in the war.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Ukraine has been intercepting Russian communications, with lethal results. US military officials were quoted as saying many Russian generals were talking on unsecured phones and radios.

In at least one case, it was claimed the Ukrainians intercepted a general’s call, geolocated it, and attacked his position, killing him and his staff.