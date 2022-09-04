| 14.8°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin is losing on the battlefield, but he’s winning the energy war hands down

Governments subsidising energy prices are bankrolling Russia’s war of subjugation in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to the media, after a meeting of premiers of East German federal states with coal-fired energy production sites, in Spreetal, Germany, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang Expand

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to the media, after a meeting of premiers of East German federal states with coal-fired energy production sites, in Spreetal, Germany, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Barry O'Halloran

Vladimir Putin is waging two parallel ‘wars’ at the moment: a military one in Ukraine and an energy one across Europe. For months, he’s made only marginal gains on the battlefield, but he’s winning the energy war hands down — at least for now.

Since its rapid retreat from Kyiv five months ago, the Russian military has only made limited advances in the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donbas.

