Vladimir Putin is losing on the battlefield, but he’s winning the energy war hands down

Vladimir Putin is waging two parallel ‘wars’ at the moment: a military one in Ukraine and an energy one across Europe. For months, he’s made only marginal gains on the battlefield, but he’s winning the energy war hands down — at least for now.

Since its rapid retreat from Kyiv five months ago, the Russian military has only made limited advances in the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donbas.

Determined Ukrainian resistance for months has meant Russia’s limited territorial gains have been achieved at a very high cost in materials and manpower — currently up to 70,000 dead and injured. Then early last week this battlefield stalemate came to an abrupt end as the Ukrainian General Staff launched its much-heralded counteroffensive to retake the southern city of Kherson.

Though long-anticipated, there are a number of unusual aspects to this counteroffensive.

Ukraine has been proclaiming for over a month it was about to launch a major offensive to liberate Kherson. That’s unheard of. Surprise is a prized rule of warfare and military commanders are not in the habit of informing their enemy of their intentions in advance.

For six months the Ukrainian military has been fighting a defensive campaign against relentless Russian attacks. It has little or no experience of launching substantial offensive military manoeuvres.

To succeed, a large-scale counteroffensive like this requires combined arms operations involving logistics, infantry, armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and airpower.

It’s a complex undertaking whose meticulous planning rarely survives first contact with the enemy. It’s also something that, despite its superiority in men and machines, the Russian high command has conspicuously failed to do.

Additionally, conventional military wisdom decrees that to have a prospect of victory, a counterattack like this requires overwhelming force. In order to prevail, the attackers need numerical superiority in the order of three to one. By its own admission, Ukraine has nothing like this level of combat resources available to it in the Kherson region. Following “war-gaming” with the US military, Ukraine scaled back its more ambitious plans to accommodate this reality.

So, are we to conclude from all this that the battle for Kherson is a desperate act of military bravado that is doomed to fail? Despite appearances, that would be a flawed conclusion.

I wrote here a couple of weeks ago that this war is being dictated by three things: Russian military incompetence, western-supplied advanced weaponry and Ukraine’s innovative approach to military strategy and tactics. All three are in evidence in the unfolding battle for Kherson.

Time and again Ukrainian military planners have outsmarted their Russian counterparts — they may have done it in spades this time. The repeated broadcast of their Kherson counteroffensive intentions in advance obliged Russia to rush up to 30,000 reinforcements to the west bank of the Dnipro River (see map).

Meanwhile, Ukraine carried out an intense campaign of what military experts refer to as “battle shaping”. The “shaping” involved the destruction of around 50 Russian ammunition dumps, critical command centres and communications infrastructure.

To the surprise of Russian and western military alike, this targeting destroyed Russian supply lines as far away as Crimea, Russia’s main supply route to Kherson.

As a result, Russian artillery attacks have tapered off significantly over the last few weeks. By successfully countering Russian blanket bombing with precision targeting, Ukraine has favourably altered the battlefield balance. As a measure of its success, in order to avoid death or capture, Russia recently withdrew all its commanders from west of the Dnipro.

With Russia’s combat capacity degraded, Ukraine then sprung the trap. It took out bridges over the Dnipro River narrowing Russia’s escape options to ferries and pontoon bridges.

On Monday last, it launched its major counteroffensive with the aim of forcing the much larger and better equipped Russian artillery units to retreat east of the Dnipro River, or surrender.

This Ukrainian attack across almost a 200-kilometre front has led to the recapture of more territory than at any time in this war. However, the fast tempo of the first few days is unlikely to be maintained.

A senior Volodymyr Zelensky advisor has cautioned that the offensive “will not be quick or easy” — it will be attritional combat, not a blitzkrieg.

Furthermore, the offensive is not without substantial military and political risks. Failure here could open a path for Russian forces to break through and seriously impair Ukraine’s ability to prosecute the war further.

Politically, it would undermine Western support for a Ukrainian war effort that may seem unlikely to succeed.

Either way, the stakes are high. Over the next few weeks, the battle for Kherson could well determine the outcome of this war and help shape its ultimate peace.

Meanwhile, by weaponising winter, Putin is having considerable success in the energy war. Under successive chancellors, Schroeder, Merkel and Scholz, Germany’s manufacturing, pharmaceutical and chemical industries became reliant on cheap Russian energy.

It seems Germany’s economic miracle had a dirty little secret, an insatiable addiction to Putin’s cut-price fossil fuels.

Astonishingly, the main plant of the chemical and pharmaceutical giant BASF at Ludwigshafen alone consumes as much energy as Denmark. It’s a level of dependency that is allowing Putin to cleverly manipulate the separate supplies of oil and gas.

Facing a blizzard of international sanctions, Russia’s economy is on the brink with major cracks about to appear soon. But in the meantime Putin is pumping oil into the global market.

With prices high, his current average monthly revenue is $20bn (€20.08bn) compared to $14.6bn last year. With his oil revenues secure, Putin has been able to focus on weaponising gas supplies in a calculated effort to undermine EU support for Ukraine.

Under the cover of “maintenance”, Putin has restricted essential gas supplies to Germany by 80pc. Unsurprisingly, energy prices have gone stratospheric.

Power futures per megawatt hour have jumped 720pc since the start of the year. As a result, the imminent prospect of energy rationing in Germany has Olaf Scholz’s “traffic light” coalition of Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens flashing red.

Fearing an electoral garrotting, European governments have reached for their pandemic playbook, committing enormous funds to subsidise energy prices.

Top of the list of state subsidisers is Greece, which will splurge 3.7pc of GDP this year to ease energy price pain, while Ireland is second from the bottom with a modest 0.2pc.

But instead of reducing fossil fuel use these subsidies will incentivise consumers to carry on as usual. Carrying on as before also means that, in effect, European consumers and their governments will continue to bankroll Putin’s war of subjugation in Ukraine.

As we in the West experience escalating energy prices and possible blackouts this winter, we need to balance that against the gruesome costs of Putin’s genocide campaign in Ukraine.

Up to 25,000 innocent civilians killed or injured already, seven million refugees and a further eight million internally displaced persons, hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed with their occupants facing a cold bleak winter in strange unfamiliar surroundings.

And, there’s a distinctly uncomfortable moral dilemma to this. It seems our insistence on taxpayer-subsidised thermal comfort this winter will help fund Putin’s ambition to exact an even bloodier Ukrainian butcher’s bill in the coming months. Something worth thinking about as we begin the long run up to Christmas.