‘Vladimir Putin is a wimp’ – allies mock Russian leader calling him a ‘dwarf’ and ‘Satan’

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin Expand

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Vladimir Putin is a “dwarf” and a “wimp” who is ruining his country, according to a leaked phone conversation between two members of the Russian elite.

The unusually frank discussion purportedly between Iosif Prigozhin, a music producer, and Farkhad Akhmedov, an Azerbaijani-born energy billionaire, offers a glimpse of the anger about the Kremlin’s war.

