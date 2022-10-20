Vladimir Putin imposes martial law in regions of Ukraine that were annexed by Russia following sham referendums

Vladimir Putin has announced sweeping new security powers across Russia and also imposed martial law in captured areas of Ukraine ahead of the battle for Kherson.

Kremlin officials are preparing for a major battle in occupied Kherson and have begun an evacuation, with Russia’s top general warning the situation was “very difficult”.

Putin hopes the new three-tiered security system imposed in mainland Russia and Crimea, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014, will give his war effort a boost.

In the six regions of Russia that border Ukraine and Crimea, an “economic mobilisation” will be imposed, essentially a watered-down version of martial law. As well as Crimea, the regions are Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov.

“I consider it necessary to give additional powers to the leaders of all Russian regions,” Putin told the Russian Security Council. “I instruct the government, the ministry of defence and other departments to provide them with all necessary assistance.”

Under martial law, the four regions of Ukraine annexed by the Kremlin last month after a sham referendum will follow military censorship rules, allow arbitrary 30-day arrests, curfews and the conscription of civilians into the army. Russian forces will also be able to legally seize property and vehicles and there will be restrictions on travel. In the rest of the central and southern districts of Russia, the authorities will have strengthened security powers and can restrict travel.

Elsewhere in Russia, regional leaders will be able to prioritise support for the military and tighten security.

“All our soldiers, no matter what tasks they perform, must be provided with everything necessary,” Putin said.

According to Kremlin insiders, Putin was angered on Monday when Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, announced an early end to mobilisation in the Russian capital.

Putin has risked everything on a quick victory in Ukraine. With the death toll mounting, a chaotic mobilisation and now increased powers for his security forces, the Russian public are beginning to question Putin’s authority.

“This is a big deal,” said Mark Galeotti, a Russia analyst and the author of several books on the Kremlin.

“I am minded of the spread of creeping martial law by extraordinary measures under late tsarism, such that by 1917 most of the country was ‘extraordinary’. Not a great precedent.”

With the help of western long-range artillery and battle-

field intelligence, Ukraine has gained the upper hand in the war. It has routed Russia’s army from around Kharkiv in the northeast, pushed back its forces in the eastern Donbas region and advanced towards Kherson in the south.

Pro-Russia officials in Kherson have ordered a mass evacuation of the city because of the impending battle and TV footage showed hundreds of mainly old people carrying bags and pets as they lined up to take boats across the Dnipro River.

The frontline is about 24km north but most residents were reluctant to leave their homes.

“I know soldiers and the fighting is getting closer because I hear it every day,” Irina, who refused to give her surname, told The Daily Telegraph. “I would like to stay but I have to go for the safety of my daughter.”

Ukrainian officials have said the Russians are using civilians as a human shield to mask their retreat from the city.

The battle for Kherson is likely to rage from street to street. With a pre-war population of 400,000, it is the most significant city to be captured by Russian forces. Pamphlets have appeared in apartment blocks across the city, from both Russian and Ukrainian forces, urging people to leave ahead of the battle.

Kherson is strategically and symbolically important. Russian forces had planned to make it a role model for Ukrainian regions joining Russia, introducing the Russian school curriculum and the rouble currency.

Instead, residents of Kherson described how Russian forces ruled through fear, arresting dissenters and people who spoke Ukrainian in public. There have been widespread reports of rape and theft.

Losing control of Kherson would be a major setback for Russian forces and another blow to the Kremlin’s prestige. It would also give Ukrainian forces the option of marching on Crimea.

In his first interview since being promoted as head of Russian forces in Ukraine earlier this month, General Sergey Surovikin told Russian TV that the battle for Kherson was now approaching.

“Our plans and action around Kherson city will depend on the emerging military tactical situation,” he said. “I repeat, it is already a very difficult situation.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)