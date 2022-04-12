Vladimir Putin has Russian spy chief detained over feared leaks to US

Vladimir Putin has had a spy chief thrown in prison amid concern over apparent leaks to the US about Russia’s plans in Ukraine, according to reports.

A report yesterday suggested that Colonel General Sergei Beseda, head of the FSB’s foreign intelligence unit, has been taken to Moscow’s high-security Lefortovo prison, typically used for those suspected of treason.

In the weeks preceding the invasion, US media repeatedly quoted intelligence sources that seemed to have particular insights into the Kremlin’s preparations for the upcoming war.

Andrei Soldatov, a well-respected journalist and author known for his work covering Russian intelligence, quoted several unnamed sources who said Mr Beseda (68) had been transferred to Lefortovo after he was detained and placed under house arrest last month on suspicion of embezzlement.

Read More

While the charges against Mr Beseda are unknown, Mr Soldatov quoted sources in Russian intelligence as saying that the case was initially handled by the internal security service before it was taken over by Russia’s military counter-intelligence.

“The only thing they deal with is looking for spies,” Mr Soldatov said yesterday.

The apparent leaks to the US were “definitely quite unpleasant” for the Russian intelligence community, he said. “It’s a tradition of sorts: If you screw up, you need to look for traitors to blame it on. So they started looking for spies.”

Mr Beseda’s Fifth Service of the FSB is responsible for providing the Kremlin with intelligence about Ukraine and was supposed to cultivate a political base in the country to back up the Russian invasion.

The service is also in charge of maintaining official contact with the CIA, which may have added to “paranoia” about its staff, Mr Soldatov said.

Unclassified US intelligence reports last month suggested that Putin is increasingly frustrated with his intelligence chiefs and military leaders as the Russian army struggles to achieve its objectives.

The Fifth Service was set up in 1998 by Putin himself, then-head of the FSB, to enjoy a broad mandate to spy in the former Soviet Union.

Mr Beseda, from St Petersburg, is believed to have close links to Putin’s inner circle, which has kept him in his job for 13 years despite his agency’s recent failures.

The Ukrainian-born intelligence chief flew to Kyiv in February 2014 for the final days of a violent showdown between Ukraine’s pro-Russian president and pro-Western protesters.

Mr Beseda was supposed to lead a team of senior Russian officers to help Viktor Yanukovych stay in power but the Ukrainian leader ended up fleeing the country a few days later.

The Fifth Service faced a wave of dismissals in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian revolution but Mr Beseda somehow managed to keep his job.

Several of his agents across former Soviet republics have been exposed in recent years.

Christo Grozev of the forensic intelligence team Bellingcat last week quoted unnamed sources saying that some 150 FSB officers from Mr Beseda’s department have been arrested or fired in the aftermath of their boss’s fall from grace.

Mr Beseda’s arrest was not officially reported in Russia, and, according to Mr Soldatov, he was sent to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, run by the FSB itself, under a false name.

Russian media outlets have reported several other high-profile dismissals in recent weeks.

Along with Mr Beseda and his deputy, who was also reportedly detained last month, a deputy head of the Russian national guard was fired from his job pending an unspecified investigation, media said.

The national guard sustained heavy losses in the first few weeks of fighting in Ukraine and saw a number of troops refusing to go to war. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)