Vladimir Putin has Russian spy chief detained over feared leaks to US

Colonel in charge of FSB’s intelligence-gathering on Ukraine jailed as hunt for ‘traitors’ under way

A woman reads a book as residents find shelter from Russian shelling in a metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis Expand

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Vladimir Putin has had a spy chief thrown in prison amid concern over apparent leaks to the US about Russia’s plans in Ukraine, according to reports.

A report yesterday suggested that Colonel General Sergei Beseda, head of the FSB’s foreign intelligence unit, has been taken to Moscow’s high-security Lefortovo prison, typically used for those suspected of treason.

