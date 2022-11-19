Vladimir Putin fears more losses amid Ukraine advances as Russian troops dig in 60km from frontline

Ukrainian tanks and military vehicles are seen at a road near Kherson. Photo: Reuters/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Russian forces are digging new trenches some 60km back from the current front line in Ukraine, according to the UK’s ministry of defence (MoD), suggesting the Kremlin is bracing for further Ukrainian advances.

After retreating from Kherson – the only regional capital captured during the war so far – Russia continues to lose ground and its forces are focussing on reorganising, preparing and refitting defences across Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have constructed “new trench systems” near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siverskyi-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblast, it said.

“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” it added.

A Russian governor appeared to confirm the British intelligence report by saying that his forces are carrying out work to fortify the Crimean territory, which Mr Putin illegally annexed in 2014.

Read More

“Fortification work is being carried out on the territory of Crimea under my control with the aim of guaranteeing the security of all Crimeans,” the Moscow-appointed governor of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media.

As the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, 10 million Ukrainians were left without power on Thursday as a fresh wave of Russian bombing raids smashed into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site.

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said.

Russia’s defence ministry said yesterday that its strikes in Ukraine the day before were aimed at military and energy infrastructure.

It said that it used long-range weapons to hit defence and industrial targets, including “missile manufacturing facilities”, in its daily briefing.

The targeting of civilian energy infrastructure appears to be a key tactic for Russia following multiple setbacks on the battlefield.

Ukrainian authorities said they were working to restore power nationwide after Moscow unleashed what Kyiv said was the heaviest bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the war so far.