Vladimir Putin claims capture of Mariupol as he calls off final assault on steel plant

Vladimir Putin has declared victory in the battle for the Ukrainian port of Mariupol and ordered his defence minister to blockade but not assault the last Ukrainian-held redoubt there.

Sergei Shoigu, Mr Putin’s defence minister, told his president in a scripted meeting broadcast on Russian state television yesterday morning that “the city of Mariupol has been liberated”.

However, he added that an estimated 2,000 undefeated Ukrainian troops remain in the Azovstal steel plant.

Putin congratulated Mr Shoigu but said that he considered “the proposed assault on the industrial zone to be inappropriate”.

“This is the case when we must think – that is, we must always think, but even more so in this case – about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers,” Putin said.

“There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities.

“Block off this industrial area so that the fly does not fly through,” he added.

Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Russian forces now control most of the city but called the claim that it had fallen “premature” and characterised the decision to halt the final attack as a tacit admission that an assault would not succeed.

“They cannot physically take Azovstal, they have understood; they have experienced huge losses there,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Our defenders are continuing to hold on to it.”

“These preliminary announcements of victories... show that the Russians have become aware of the futility of their latest active operation at this stage of the war,” Mr Arestovich added.

Mr Zelensky himself said the surrounded soldiers could be relieved by diplomatic or military means and renewed his calls for western countries to supply the heavy weapons necessary for such an offensive.

“There are several ways to relieve Mariupol, including the military one,” he said.

“That requires preparation, and we are preparing to be powerful, and here help from our partners is essential.

“We need the appropriate weapons,” he added.

Mariupol, which was home to more than 400,000 people before the war, is the largest city to fall to Russia since Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

Russian troops surrounded the southeastern industrial port on the Sea of Azov in early March, seeking to seize its port and the road it sits astride which links Russia and Crimea.

Faced with fierce resistance from the Ukrainian garrison, the Russians resorted to siege tactics, cutting off running water, food and electricity and using heavy artillery and air strikes to pound Mariupol’s civil infrastructure including hospitals.

Outnumbered and with dwindling food and ammunition, the defenders were forced into isolated pockets centred on the port and two steel works that dominated the city centre.

The fighters in one pocket, including two British-born soldiers, surrendered after running out of ammunition and food last week.

The last bastion, in the Azovstal steelworks, is held by the 36th Marine Brigade and the Azov Regiment.

Ukrainian officials say that around 1,000 civilians, many of them families of soldiers who fear falling into Russian hands, are sheltering alongside the troops in the factory’s warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.

Major Serhiy Volnya, the commanding officer of the 36th, said in a video address released on Wednesday that the defenders would last only “hours or days” and called for international mediation to evacuate the survivors to a third country.

The defenders have ignored two Russian ultimatums to lay down their arms, however, saying offers of safe passage are not to be trusted.

In 2014, Russian troops opened fire on Ukrainian forces retreating along a “green corridor” from the town of Ilovaisk after being promised safe passage.

Mr Putin yesterday told Mr Shoigu to repeat the offer to allow surrender, and said Russia “guarantees their lives and decent treatment in accordance with the relevant international legal acts.

“All those who are injured will receive qualified medical assistance.”

He described the Russian soldiers who took part in the battle as “heroes” and promised that medals would be handed out in recognition of their success.

Mr Shoigu said more than 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 1,478 captured during the siege.

The figures could not be immediately verified. Ukraine does not publish its casualty figures.

Seven weeks of bombardment and street fighting has left the city almost completely destroyed, with commentators on both sides comparing it to the destruction of Stalingrad in 1942.

Vadym Boichenko, the mayor of Mariupol, says more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the fighting, mostly by Russian artillery.

He said yesterday that Russian forces have begun burying truck-loads of dead civilians in mass graves at the village of Manhush.

“They are digging trenches, huge trenches 30 metese long, and they are burying the bodies of Mariupol residents there and throwing them into those trenches,” he said. “They are trying to conceal Russia’s crimes.”

A western official said: “There are still 100,000 civilians trapped inside Mariupol and the Russians have refused every appeal for humanitarian access. It is a complete catastrophe.”

Three school buses full of evacuees from Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhia yesterday afternoon.

Irina Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, said that the number of evacuees was fewer than expected and that an initial deal with the Russians to open a corridor for civilians who wanted to leave had failed.

“Nothing has worked. Only 79 people could come,” Ms Vereshchuk said

“There were no green corridors,” she told reporters, adding that many of the evacuees had been “robbed by the Russians”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

