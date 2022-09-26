Vladimir Putin allies admit conscription order led to backlash by Russian civilians

Police officers arrest a woman during a protest in Moscow against the military call-up. Photo: AP

Vladimir Putin’s allies have criticised the way in which civilians are being conscripted to fight in Ukraine as villagers blocked off a motorway to stop men being taken to the front lines.

On the fifth day of the mobilisation drive, demonstrators confronted police across the country.

Russian social media channels have been flooded with reports of recruiters handing draft notices to men with no military background, or forcing elderly and sick veterans back into service.

Authorities have tried to suppress protests with riot police, and rights groups said yesterday 2,000 people had been arrested across the country since Wednesday.

The speakers of Russia’s upper and lower houses of parliament yesterday acknowledged public disquiet but blamed the backlash on mismanagement by lower-level officials.

“Such excesses are absolutely unacceptable. And, I consider it absolutely right that they are triggering a sharp reaction in society,” said Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house.

In what seemed an effort to deflect blame from the Kremlin, she pointed the finger at the 85 federal regions, saying their governors held “full responsibility” for implementing the order.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, said “complaints are being received” and added: “If a mistake is made, it is necessary to correct it.”

Valeriy Fadeev, the Russian government’s human rights ombudsman, has written to Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, expressing concern over multiple violations of the rules for the draft.

And Margarita Simonyan, the head of state-owned Russia Today broadcaster and one of Putin’s most reliable propagandists, posted a series of reports of violations on her own Telegram channel.

They included the case of a 63-year old retired lieutenant-colonel with diabetes who was called back to service, and a doctor with no previous military experience who was told he would operate a grenade launcher.

The interventions by Ms Simonyan and others reflect acknowledgement within the elite that forcible conscription will prove massively unpopular.

As protests spread across Russia, a major highway in the republic of Dagestan was blocked by locals refusing to allow their men to be mobilised. Gunshots could be heard, which witnesses said were fired in the air by police officers trying to disperse the crowd.

In Makhachkala, the largest city in Dagestan, mostly female crowds were filmed chanting “no war!” as they tried to block police cars in the street.

In the East Siberian city of Yakutsk, a crowd made up mostly of women chanted “let our children be free” and “give us back our grandfathers”.

Putin announced “partial mobilisation” on Wednesday, saying it was necessary because Russia was under attack by the West.

He promised only those with prior military experience would be drafted, and the defence minister said the army was seeking just 300,000 men.

But the decree published after his speech made no mention of the word partial and independent media outlets have reported a censored clause that allows the draft of up to a million men. The Kremlin has denied those reports.

The Russian government will also move to ban men of military age from leaving the country next week, Meduza, an independent Russian news outlet, reported, citing two sources close to the presidential administration.

Airline tickets have sold out and miles-long tailbacks have appeared at land borders since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, concerts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters were cancelled by a venue in the Polish city of Krakow, after the artist criticised the supply of arms to Ukraine by the West.

Waters had been due to appear in Krakow next April. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

