Violent protests break out across France after Emmanuel Macron survives vote over controversial pension reform

French President Emmanuel Macron faced an angry backlash last night after his government narrowly survived a confidence vote over his pension reforms.

Violent protests broke out as demonstrators were urged to take to the streets by opposition leaders and unions who vowed to intensify strikes before another mass walkout on Thursday.

MPs of the hard-Left France Unbowed party shouted “Resign” at Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister, after the failed attempt to topple the government, while some held placards that read: “We’ll meet in the streets.”

Not long after the results were announced, protests broke out close to the National Assembly. Demonstrators set bins on fire and chanted about the beheading of Louis XVI while also referencing Mr Macron.

Further demonstrations appeared in Dijon, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Lille, where police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds early in the evening.

Though the government’s survival was expected, the margin was slimmer than predicted, with the no-confidence motion falling just nine votes short of the 287 needed to pass.

The failure to topple the government means that Mr Macron’s contentious pension reform bill, which raises the age of retirement from 62 to 64, becomes law.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, France Unbowed’s leader, said that “there is no question of letting two years of life be stolen by nine voices”, referring to the key votes that kept Mr Macron’s government afloat. He added: “We must, by strike and by demonstration, obtain the withdrawal of the bill.”

“Nothing undermines the determination of the workers,” one of the leading trade unions said in a statement, which also called for renewing strikes and “amplifying” mobilisation.