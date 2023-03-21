| 8.9°C Dublin

Violent protests break out across France after Emmanuel Macron survives vote over controversial pension reform

Failure to topple the government means the new bill, which raises the age of retirement from 62 to 64, becomes law

Protesters and police clash in Lille, France, after the pension reform bill was passed. Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol Expand

Protesters and police clash in Lille, France, after the pension reform bill was passed. Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

Vivian Song

French President Emmanuel Macron faced an angry backlash last night after his government narrowly survived a confidence vote over his pension reforms.

Violent protests broke out as demonstrators were urged to take to the streets by opposition leaders and unions who vowed to intensify strikes before another mass walkout on Thursday.

