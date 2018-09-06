Violent billionaire rapist free to travel world after blunder

A mistake by authorities allowed a billionaire rapist to travel the world with impunity after he used a different name on his passport, a court heard.

Simon Halabi, a property tycoon who was worth an estimated £3bn in 2007 but declared bankrupt just three years later, was convicted of a violent rape in France in 1998.

Despite being handed a three-year prison sentence, suspended for five years, and being put on the French sex offenders' list, Halabi flew around the world unchecked, making hundreds of millions of pounds.

He was able to do so because in France he was convicted under the name Mohammed Halabi, rather than Simon Halabi, which appears on his UK passport.

The conviction was disclosed to UK authorities in 2012 under data sharing agreements, but investigators did not link the case to the former billionaire.

Irish Independent