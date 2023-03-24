independent

Violence flares across France as fury at pension plan grows

French riot police walk near a fire during clashes with protesters at a demonstration against the government's pension reform, in Paris, France, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce Expand

Alastair Jamieson

Protesters angry with Emmanuel Macron and his plan to raise the pension age clashed with police across France yesterday as demonstrations and strikes threaten to overshadow King Charles’s official visit this weekend.

In central Paris, police used tear gas after protesters threw projectiles and set fire to uncollected rubbish piled high in the streets. A McDonald’s restaurant was also ransacked.

