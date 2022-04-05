Viktor Orban accused of using EU funds to buy Hungarian election

Viktor Orban used European Union money to rig his landslide election victory in Hungary, MEPs claimed yesterday as they demanded that Brussels freeze funding to Budapest.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Mr Orban, who made keeping Hungary out of the war in Ukraine central to his campaign, for dealing a crushing defeat to the pro-EU opposition leader, Peter Marki-Zay.

MEPs criticised Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, for not cutting the cash flow to Hungary before the vote and demanded action against its nationalist prime minister as “the EU’s first autocrat”.

“Vote-rigging seems to pay off for Orban, Europe’s buddy of the butcher in the Kremlin. I wonder if his enablers sleep well,” said Sophie in ‘t Veld, a Dutch liberal MEP.

Daniel Freund, a German Green MEP, added: “Uninterrupted money streams from Brussels secured EU’s first autocrat a [very likely] win in a rigged election.”

Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary’s secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations, denied the allegations. He told the Telegraph: “They’re out of their minds.”

Mr Orban, the longest-serving EU leader, boasted that his fourth consecutive election triumph was so huge it could be seen from the “Moon” and “certainly” from Brussels before branding Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, as “an opponent”.

Hungary is one of the biggest beneficiaries of EU grants. In 2020, it received €6.14bn from Brussels.

The commission did not use a new mechanism tying EU cash to respect for the rule of law before the elections for fear of being seen to meddle in the vote.

Read More

“Orban’s empire is built on EU money. Him staying in power is the consequence of the European Commission refusing to cut the funds,” Mr Freund said.

“Von der Leyen knew that this would happen and she still went through with it.”

A commission spokesman said he had “nothing particular to say about it” when asked about the conditionality mechanism yesterday.

The commission is withholding coronavirus recovery funds worth €7.2bn from Hungary as part of the rule of law stand-off.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe sent 91 election observers from 27 countries to Hungary. The vote was “well administered and “professionally managed”, it said.

Emboldened by a fourth consecutive landslide election victory, Mr Orban is expected to dig in against energy sanctions on Russia and toughen his stance in talks with Brussels to unlock frozen EU funds.

Using his strong mandate, Orban will also entrench his conservative policies at home and could attempt to squeeze out foreign companies in some sectors like retail where Hungarian ownership is still not dominant, as his Fidesz party aims to form its own class of loyal industrialists.

But Orban faces some tough challenges: he needs to mend relations with his eastern allies like Poland, strained by his cautious stance on the Ukraine war after a decade of close business ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He also has to rein in a swelling budget deficit at a time when the Hungarian economy is set to slow due to supply chain disruptions in the car sector.

Unlocking recovery funds withheld by Brussels could play a key role in fixing the budget, so Orban is expected to fight for that, but it could be a lengthy process.

The EU has suspended payments to both Poland and Hungary from its pandemic recovery funds over perceived democratic shortcomings, which economists say could begin exerting pressure on Budapest and Warsaw from the second half of the year, barring a compromise.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]