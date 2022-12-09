Viktor Bout: Why Moscow’s ‘Merchant of Death’ was key to bringing Brittney Griner home

The life of Viktor Bout reads like a spy thriller.

Russia got the jailed arms dealer back from the United States after exchanging imprisoned US basketball star Brittney Griner for him at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Variously dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’ and the ‘Sanctions Buster’ for his ability to get around arms embargoes, Bout (55) was one of the world’s most wanted men before his 2008 arrest on multiple charges related to arms trafficking.

For almost two decades, Bout became the world’s most notorious arms dealer, selling weaponry to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.

His notoriety was such that his life helped inspire a Hollywood film, 2005’s Lord of War, starring Nicolas Cage as Yuri Orlov, an arms dealer loosely based on Bout.

Even so, Bout’s origins remained shrouded in mystery. Biographies generally agree that he was born in 1967 in Dushanbe, then the capital of Soviet Tajikistan, close to the border with Afghanistan.

A gifted linguist, who later used his reported command of English, French, Portuguese, Arabic and Persian to build his international arms empire, Bout reportedly attended the Dushanbe Esperanto club as a young boy, becoming fluent in the artificial language.

A stint in the Soviet army followed, but Bout’s big breakthrough came in the days after the 1989-91 collapse of the Communist Bloc, cashing in on a sudden glut of discarded Soviet-era weaponry to fuel a series of civil wars in Africa, Asia and beyond.

With the Soviet Union’s vast air fleet disintegrating, Bout was able to acquire a squadron of around 60 old Soviet military aircraft based out of the United Arab Emirates, by which he could supply his products around the world.

A 2007 biography entitled Merchant of Death: Guns, Planes, and the Man Who Makes War Possible by Douglas Farah and Stephen Braun reported several details of Bout’s murky trade. ​

From a base in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah, he interwove his arms trafficking empire with a seemingly innocuous logistics business, always insisting when queried that he was a legitimate entrepreneur and had no case to answer.

The end came in 2008, after a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration saw him tracked across multiple countries to a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bout was caught on camera agreeing to sell undercover US agents, posing as representatives of Colombia’s leftist Farc guerrillas, 100 surface-to-air missiles, which they would use to kill US troops. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested by Thai police.

After more than two years of diplomatic wrangling – in which Russia loudly insisted that Bout was innocent and his case politically charged – he was extradited to the US.

Bout was tried on the charges related to Farc, which he denied, and in 2012 was convicted and sentenced by a court in Manhattan to 25 years in prison, the minimum sentence possible.

Ever since, the Russian state has been attempting to get him back.

Moscow said Washington had refused to discuss swapping Ms Griner for Bout.

“Nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to actively work to rescue our compatriot,” the Russian foreign ministry said. “The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland.”