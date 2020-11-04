Vienna rampage: Austrian police arrest 14 after jihadist gunman kills four

Austrian police raided 18 locations and arrested 14 people in a massive dragnet yesterday , after a gunman killed four people in a rampage in the centre of Vienna overnight.

The gunman, who was killed by police minutes after he opened fire on crowded bars, was identified as a 20-year-old convicted jihadist released from jail less than a year ago, who had managed to convince authorities that he was no longer a threat.

An elderly man and woman, a young passer-by and a waitress were killed in the attack, and 22 people including a policeman were wounded, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference. Vienna’s mayor said three people were still in critical condition.

Describing the assault as a terrorist attack, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a televised address: “This is not a conflict between Christians and Muslims or between Austrians and migrants. No, this is a fight between the many people who believe in peace and the few (who oppose it). It is a fight between civilisation and barbarism.”

Read More

Read More

Authorities had previously said they could not rule out the possibility that other shooters were still on the loose and asked people to avoid the centre of Vienna – which was largely deserted yesterday, with most shops closed.

Mr Nehammer said footage of the incident filmed on mobile phones showed no evidence of a second gunman, although the possibility had not been ruled out.

The attacker, an Austrian-born son of immigrants from North Macedonia, was wearing an explosive belt that turned out to be fake. Vienna’s police chief said he was killed nine minutes after he started his rampage.

He was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, who had been sentenced to 22 months in jail in April last year for attempting to travel to Syria to join Islamic State. He had been released early, last December, because of his young age .

Mr Nehammer said Fejzulai had attended a deradicalisation programme, but that “despite all the outward signs that he was integrating into society, the assailant apparently did exactly the opposite”.

Fejzulai had posted a photo on his Instagram account before the attack, showing himself with two weapons, Mr Nehammer said.

Officials said the perpetrator had been armed with an automatic rifle, a hand-gun and a machete.

Witnesses described crowds being fired on in bars as people enjoyed a last evening out, in an area full of shops and restaurants, before the start of a nationwide coronavirus curfew.

Police said they had established at least three sites where attacks took place – one of them outside the main synagogue, which was closed.

The government announced three days of national mourning, and Austria held a minute’s silence at midday yesterday, accompanied by the tolling of bells in the capital. Mr Kurz, President Alexander Van der Bellen and other leading politicians laid wreaths and candles where the attack took place.

Alois Schroll, mayor of the town of Ybbs, said he had just arrived at a nearby restaurant when the attack started. He said he “saw many, many people running with their hands up high, they were in a panic and screaming”.

Police “sealed off the entire restaurant,” said Mr Schroll (52). “People started getting phone calls ... so finally we understood what was going on.”

“People inside the restaurant were in shock, there were several women who were crying. And it wasn’t until shortly before 1am that police finally let us out of the restaurant.”

Fejzulai’s lawyer in the 2019 case, Nikolaus Rast, told public broadcaster ORF that his client had seemed “completely harmless” at the time.

“He was a young man who was searching for his place in society, who... ended up in the wrong circles,” Rast said. “I can’t say exactly what happened.”

Fejzulai’s family “wasn’t strictly religious at all; the family wasn’t radical — it was a completely normal family,” Mr Rast said.

Read More

Read More

Irish Independent