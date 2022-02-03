Victory in fight to put first statue of a woman in Italian square that already has 78 figures of men

Campaigners in Italy have won their fight to erect a statue of a 17th-century female philosopher in a square that already has 78 figures of men.

A statue of Elena Cornaro Piscopia, the first woman in the world to graduate with a doctorate – obtained at the University of Padua in 1678 – will be placed in the city’s main square alongside the likes of Galileo and Petrarch.

It will occupy one of the plinths left empty in Padua’s Prato della Valle, Italy’s largest public square, after the French army invaded in 1797 and carted off the statues of Venetian doges.

The move has sparked a national debate about women being largely absent from Italian history and efforts to redress the balance.

Critics argued that erecting the statue was tantamount to rewriting history and the plinths should remain empty as a testament to the abolition of the 1,000-year-old Venetian Republic by Napoleonic France.

However, a motion to add the statue of Piscopia to the ensemble was passed earlier this week by the city council, which will now decide on the materials for the sculpture.

“This is a victory for the whole of Padua after a very intense and passionate debate,” said Margherita Colonello, one of two councillors who put forward the motion.

“Many opinions were expressed, reflecting how Italians feel about their past and the monuments that commemorate history.”

It has been estimated that of the thousands of statues that adorn Italy’s piazzas, gardens and parks, fewer than 200 represent women.

The statue is due to be ready in a year or two.



