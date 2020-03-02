Victorious opposition to 'clean up' country

Matovic: “We take the result as a request from the people who want us to clean up Slovakia.” Photo: Reuters/David W Cerny

Slovakia's main opposition has crushed the governing party in a general election overshadowed by the murder of an investigative journalist and his partner in 2018.

Running on an anti-corruption ticket, the Ordinary People (OLaNO) party won 25pc of the vote with more than 99pc of the ballots counted.

The vote share of Smer-SD, the centre-left governing party, fell to 18pc.

"We take the result as a request from the people who want us to clean up Slovakia," said Igor Matovic, the 46-year-old media mogul who leads the OLaNO. "[We want] to make Slovakia a just country, where the law applies to everybody regardless of whether he is rich or poor."

If confirmed, the result will give the centre-right OLaNO 53 seats in Slovakia's 150-seat parliament, making it by far the biggest party, although it will have to form a coalition with one or two of the smaller parties that also won seats.

The result came as a hammer blow to Smer, one of the dominant forces in Slovakian politics.

As Peter Pellegrini, the outgoing prime minister, conceded defeat, it became clear his government had not escaped a cloud of mistrust hanging over it since the shooting of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée in 2018. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk