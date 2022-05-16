Victories both at home and on the world stage for Ukraine as Nato expansion on the horizon

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols during a mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Photo: Mstyslav Chernov/AP

Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military is currently facing a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger Nato and an opponent buoyed yesterday by wins both on and off the battlefield.

Finland has decided to seek Nato membership as top diplomats from the Western ­alliance met in Berlin.

The leaders of the militarily neutral country said the invasion had changed Europe’s security landscape – though Nato’s chief declared: “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned.”

“Ukraine can win this war,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said, adding the alliance must continue to give the country military support.

Several hours later, Sweden’s governing party also endorsed joining Nato, a move that could lead to the country’s application within days.

The two non-aligned Nordic nations becoming part of the alliance would represent an affront to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has cited Nato’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe as a threat to Russia. Nato says it is a purely defensive alliance.

While Moscow lost ground on the diplomatic front, Russian forces failed to make territorial gains in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine said it held off Russian offensives yesterday in the country’s east, and Western military officials said the campaign Moscow launched there after its forces failed to seize Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, had slowed to a snail’s pace.

Ukraine, meanwhile, celebrated a morale-boosting victory in the Eurovision Song Contest. The folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra won the competition with its song Stefania, which has become a popular anthem among Ukrainians during the war.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his nation would claim the customary winner’s honour of hosting the next annual competition. “Step by step, we are forcing the occupiers to leave the Ukrainian land,” he added.

Russian and Ukrainian fighters are engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas. Ukraine’s most experienced and best-equipped soldiers are based in eastern Ukraine, where they have fought Moscow-backed separatists for eight years.

Even with its setbacks, Russia continues to inflict death and destruction across Ukraine. Over the weekend, its forces hit a chemical plant and 11 high-rise buildings in Siverodonetsk, in the Luhansk area of the Donbas, the regional governor said. He added that nine people were injured.

Russia also continued striking railways, factories and other infrastructure across Ukraine. Russian missiles destroyed “military infrastructure facilities” in the Yavoriv district of west Ukraine, near the border with Poland, the Lviv region’s governor said.

Lviv is a major gateway for the Western-supplied weapons Ukraine has acquired during the war.

Ukraine’s military said yesterday it held off a renewed Russian offensive in the Donetsk area of the Donbas. Russian troops also tried to advance near the eastern city of Izyum earlier, but Ukrainian forces stopped them, governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region Oleh Sinegubov reported.

Britain’s defence ministry said yesterday that the Russian army had lost up to one third of the combat strength it committed to Ukraine in late February and was failing to gain any substantial territory.