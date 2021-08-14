‘Veteran’ BBC Moscow correspondent to be expelled from Russia 

Russia has given a BBC Moscow correspondent just over two weeks to leave the country, marking the first expulsion of a British journalist in a decade.

Sarah Rainsford’s visa will not be renewed when it expires at the end of August, according to the state-owned Rossiya-24 channel.

“Sarah Rainsford has to leave Russia by then. The countdown has begun,” the TV anchor said late on Thursday.

Ms Rainsford, a veteran BBC correspondent, who previously worked in Spain, Turkey and Cuba, has been praised for her in-depth, impartial reporting across the former Soviet Union.

Ms Rainsford, who speaks fluent Russian, most recently reported out of Belarus where she questioned President Alexander Lukashenko about his increasingly oppressive regime.

Ms Rainford is one of two BBC correspondents in Russia. The other, Steve Rosenberg, does not seem to have been asked to leave. It is not clear why Ms Rainford has been targeted.

Russia’s foreign ministry has not directly addressed the reports, but Maria Zakharova, a government spokesperson, alluded to a tit-for-tat response over a visa dispute with the UK.

“Russia has repeatedly warned that it will take steps to respond to visa problems of a Russian correspondent in Britain,” she said on social media on Thursday. BBC representatives have been invited to the ministry to be briefed on the situation, Ms Zakharova added. It was not immediately clear which Russian journalist she was referring to.

A host on Rossiya-24’s 11pm news programme said on Thursday that Russia was preparing a “symbolic expulsion” to respond to what he described as “discrimination against Russian media in Britain”.

State TV said Moscow had to retaliate against “numerous attempts” by British authorities to strip the Russian state-owned TV channel RT of its broadcasting licence, as well as funding investigative media outlets such as Bellingcat and the OCCRP.

“Expelling Sarah Rainsford is our symmetrical response,” the presenter said. The expulsion comes amid a deepening crisis between Russia and the West over Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine and alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

