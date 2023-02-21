| 13.2°C Dublin

Venice’s smaller canals almost dried up due to prolonged spell of low tides

Boats in a canal during a severe low tide in Venice, Italy, February 17. Photo: Reuters/Manuel Silvestri Expand
Boats in a canal during a severe low tide in Venice, Italy, February 17. Photo: Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Boats in a canal during a severe low tide in Venice, Italy, February 17. Photo: Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Some of Venice's smaller canals have almost dried up due a prolonged spell of low tides, frustrating boat crews and bewildering tourists.

The prolonged stretch of ebb tides is linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy, experts say.

