Wednesday 6 February 2019

Venice visitor tax is 'useless and damaging' - tourism minister

 

Plans to charge tourists €3 were announced by Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice. Photo: PA
Nick Squires

A tourist tax that Venice is to introduce in May has been criticised by Italy's tourism minister as "useless and damaging".

Plans to charge tourists €3 were announced by Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of the city. The fee will rise to €8 during high season and €10 during the busiest times.

But Tourism Minister Gian Marco Centinaio called the tax a "useless and damaging measure", adding: "Do we want to become a country that repels tourists?"

The tax is designed to make the millions of day-trippers who visit Venice each year contribute to the upkeep of the lagoon city.

