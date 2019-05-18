Venice takes a stern line on tourist crowds

Tourists who misbehave in Venice will be hit with decrees banning them from the city in the latest effort to maintain decorum among the millions who annually descend on the World Heritage attraction.

Visitors who swim in Venice's canals, wander around shirtless or loll on the steps of stone bridges will be fined from €25 up to €500.

The new sanctions were approved by Venice city council with an overwhelming majority on Thursday.

Inconsiderate behaviours include lying down on public benches, eating and drinking while sitting on the ground and leaning against shops.

Tourists who behave really badly or are repeat offenders could be banned altogether.

Irish Independent