Venice mayor wants to give tourist ‘certificate of stupidity’ after he jumps off building into canal

The mayor of Venice has said he wants to issue a tourist with a “certificate of stupidity” and “a lot of kicks” after he jumped from a three-storey building into a canal.

Luigi Brugnaro shared footage of the incident to Twitter, calling him an “idiot”.

“We are trying to identify him, to report him, him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media.”

The clip shows the man belly-flopping into the canal, before emerging, seemingly unharmed, and being handed a towel by a friend.

Mr Brugnaro described the person as a “tourist” and a “delinquent”.

He said: “He risked his life in that jump, but he is also a delinquent.

“They don’t understand the danger they create in this city. What if a boat would have been passing below?

“They do these stupid things on social [media] for the likes,” said Mr Brugnaro, adding that “we will use the law to prosecute him.”

The incident comes less than a year after two Australian tourists were filmed surfing down the Grand Canal.

Accusing the surfers of making “a mockery of the city”, Mr Brugnaro launched a hunt for the pair at the time, offering dinner to anyone who could help locate them.

Labelled “overbearing idiots” by Venice’s outspoken mayor, the pair were eventually identified and fined €1,500 each and had their surfboards confiscated.

Mr Brugnaro said that his office urgently required more powers to uphold public safety.

The Italian city has long suffered from overtourism, and with it lapses in decorum by visitors.

In 2019, a tourist headbutted a gondolier over a selfie, while a pair of backpackers were fined after making coffee using a camping stove next to the Rialto Bridge.

“Venice must be respected and those rude [sic] who think they come to the city and do what they want must understand that, thanks to the girls and boys of the local police, they will be taken, sanctioned and removed,” said Mr Brugnaro.

“Our city will always be open and welcoming to all those who want to come and visit it, at the same time we will be intransigent with those who think they will come and do what they want.”