| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Venice mayor wants to give tourist ‘certificate of stupidity’ after he jumps off building into canal

Venice, stock photo Expand

Close

Venice, stock photo

Venice, stock photo

Venice, stock photo

Joanna Whitehead

The mayor of Venice has said he wants to issue a tourist with a “certificate of stupidity” and “a lot of kicks” after he jumped from a three-storey building into a canal.

Luigi Brugnaro shared footage of the incident to Twitter, calling him an “idiot”.

Most Watched

Privacy