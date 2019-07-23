Venice expels tourists for brewing up coffee

TWO German tourists were fined €950 and immediately expelled from Venice as part of a citywide zero-tolerance policy after they were found making coffee on a portable stove beneath the city's historic Rialto Bridge over the Grand Canal.

Police discovered the male and female backpackers, aged 32 and 35, brewing up on a tiny cooker after they were tipped off by a passer-by.

The couple were ordered to leave the city after their alfresco coffee-making was exposed, as part of a tough new approach to unacceptable behaviour.

"Venice must be respected, and those louts who think they can come to the city and do what they want must understand that," said Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice.

"Our city will always be open and welcoming to all those who want to come and visit it. At the same time, we will be intransigent with those who think they can come and do what they want."

Up to 30 million tourists visit Venice every year and the city has been seeking new ways to manage the onslaught.

Yesterday, police fined three young French tourists a total of €300 for parking their bicycles in an alley off Lista di Spagna, one of the main pedestrian thoroughfares.

In May, the city introduced a strict new decency law, which includes bans on picnicking at certain sites, frolicking in fountains and appearing without a shirt in public places. (© Daily Telegraph)

